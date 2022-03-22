Apology after St Patrick’s parade depicted Carlow pensioner’s dead body allegedly brought into post office

Hosey's Post Office in Carlow where the alleged incident took place

The organisers of a St Patrick’s Day parade have written to relatives of a Carlow pensioner whose dead body was allegedly carried into a post office last month, to apologise for the ‘tone deaf’ entry that depicted his death.

The St Patrick’s Day parade at Kilfenora, Co Clare, was one of at least two parades that depicted the dead pensioner, Peader Doyle, being brought to a Carlow town post office in an alleged attempt to claim his pension.

Co-organiser of the annual parade staged in the Burren village of Kilfenora, Orla Vaughan, admitted today that the only criteria for parade entries is “please turn up with a float”.

Ms Vaughan said that there is no vetting of parade floats for the event.

In an interview with Alan Morrissey on Clare FM’s Morning Focus programme, Ms Vaughan said: “First and foremost to Noeleen, Peader’s sister, and Liam and Christopher, Peader’s brothers in law, I really, really apologise because I can understand the hurt it has caused them over the last few days.”

Ms Vaughan said that “to bring back difficult times for them after the death of their brother and brother in law is terrible”.

Mr Doyle (66), from Pollerton, Co Carlow, passed away on Friday, January 21, and gardaí believe the pensioner was already dead when he was taken into his nearby post office, although a postmortem has determined there was no foul play in the death itself.

Another parade which depicted the post office incident took place in Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Ms Vaughan said today that she and a co-organiser of the annual St Patrick’s Day parade in Kilfenora sent a card on Monday apologising to Mr Doyle’s relatives.

Ms Vaughan said that she sent the card to the relatives, care of the undertakers who looked after Mr Doyle’s funeral.

Ms Vaughan said that she understood why there has been such a furore over the entry.

She said: “It is absolutely no consolation to Noeleen and her family that we are all sitting here now down-stricken looking [saying] ‘God, I am so sorry, that was tone deaf of us, we shouldn’t have done that’.”

Ms Vaughan said: “I have apologised in writing and I am apologising now and I would like to speak [to Mr Doyle’s relatives] directly.”

She said: “We thought the best course of action was to talk directly to the family and to send them a card that was posted on Monday.”

She added: “I do know there is a family behind this who are still grieving the death and what followed from that.”

Ms Vaughan admitted that she didn’t see the ‘post office’ entry at the parade until it was coming back up the road at the parade.

She said: “We are 25 years doing the parade. We are a very small village and we are in competition with a lot of large towns around, and the criteria is ‘please turn up with a float’.”

Ms Vaughan said: “There is no vetting of floats and no looking at floats before they take off in a parade. To be honest, I wasn’t aware of the float until it was coming back down the village.”

Ms Vaughan said that she runs the parade with a co-organiser who was out sick last week “so it is ‘me, myself and I’ who have to take responsibility for this”.

Recalling the parade, Ms Vaughan said: “I was at the front with our master of ceremonies, St Patrick. All the little people go after him and then it is heavier vehicles and stuff like that. I headed up the road with that and it was coming back when I saw the float.”

Ms Vaughan said that the parade will have to look into vetting for future events after what has occurred.

She said: “This has caused a lot of hurt to Peader’s family and especially, I can’t imagine, what Noeleen is going through.”

Ms Vaughan said that there has been no criteria for parade entries and it acts off what has happened in the news over 12 months "and stuff like that".

She said: “Yeah, it is just unfortunate.”

The priest who said the funeral mass of Mr Doyle last week said “people should have more respect for the dead” - after the parodies emerged.

Fr Tom Little said death comes to us all and people should be more considerate of the feelings of the relatives of those who have died before treating a death as a matter for comedy.

"Peader should be allowed the dignity of who he was," said Fr Tom Little.

"He was a very decent man.

"He was a family man and he certainly shouldn't have made, how would I describe it, a matter for parody.

"It was terrible and he has family, you know?

"His sister is alive and they are grieving. It's a lack of respect for the dead - it is, absolutely.

"It's a bad reflection on them (the people behind the floats) really."

The parodies relating to the death of Peader appeared in parades in Clare, Kerry and Mayo.

Following Peader's death his family issued a statement pleading for his passing to be accorded the dignity it deserved.

They said: "We want to give Peader his dignity back.

"He was one of those special people whose goodness is modest but immense in the hearts of those that he loved and who loved him.

"A rare and kind-hearted soul, who doesn't deserve to be spoken about in such horrific terms, we would ask that our family be shown the courtesy and privacy at this sad time and we hope and we pray we have the support of our community."

Peader's nephew Declan Haughney (40) of Pollerton Road, Carlow, appeared in court charged with a number of offences.

Haughney is charged with deception, whereby he is alleged to have attempted to withdraw the pension of his deceased uncle on two occasions on January 21.

Mr Haughney is accused of entering the post office at 11.04am where he "dishonestly induced by deception" a member of staff.

It is alleged he did so by producing a social welfare card in the name of Peader Doyle - in an attempt to collect a pension payment of €240.

He is further accused of the same offence - dishonestly inducing a member of staff at the same premises - at 11.14am. Both charges are contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.

Mr Haughney was granted bail, on a number of conditions.

Judge Carthy ordered that the accused must obey a curfew of 9am to 9pm and that he must sign on three times a week at Carlow Garda station.

He must also "be of sober habits" and remain "intoxicant free," the judge said.

Consent was given to bail on condition that the accused enter into a bond of €300, supplying a €200 cash lodgement of which to the court.