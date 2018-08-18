Independent.ie carried a news report from the funeral of Georgia Anne Callan, on Saturday, August 11th, 2018.

Independent.ie carried a news report from the funeral of Georgia Anne Callan, on Saturday, August 11th, 2018.

In a statement issued to this website before the funeral, Georgia’s parents Emeline Callan and Jacqueline Russell paid tribute to their daughter and requested that their privacy be respected.

A reporter, who was not aware of this request, was assigned to cover the funeral.

We recognise that our presence and subsequent report of the funeral caused the family further upset.

We apologise to Ms Callan, Ms Russell, their families and loved ones for the distress.

As a gesture of goodwill, we will be making a donation to two charities nominated by the family.

Online Editors