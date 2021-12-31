Apartments are used to operate pop-up brothels ‘for a few weeks’

Pop-up brothels are being operated in apartments for a few weeks before they are moved to another part of the country to escape the attention of the authorities.

Websites offering sex for sale are monitored by gardaí and the “areas with the highest amount of advertisements” are noted.

Investigations have established that organised prostitution is a “very transient” crime. While one county may be very busy with “pop-up brothels in apartments or other residences” in a given month, by the following month the activity may have moved to another part of the country.

The head of the Garda’s Organised Prostitution Investigation Unit (OPIU) told of the most recent trends in an interview with the Irish Independent.

Detective Superintendent Derek Maguire welcomed the recent sentencing of a married couple who oversaw and ran nine brothels in the Dublin area.

He said his unit’s investigation into Hani Ali Showky (45) and his wife Nicolina Velic (25) displayed its “commitment to tackle those who organise prostitution and launder the money they make from their crimes”.

At the couple’s sentencing hearing last week, Dublin Circuit Court was told a total of 25 escorts had been at the brothels at the time of the investigation. Nine properties were searched and 18 statements were taken from escorts.

“We are going after the people who are organising prostitution and money laundering,” Det Supt Maguire said.

“These are very significant convictions after a lengthy investigation.”

Specialist gardaí believe there are at least 1,000 prostitutes – mostly female foreign nationals – currently operating in Ireland, and officers have made contact with the majority of them this year through a special text message initiative.

“The purpose of the text-message initiative is to show that we are there to help and to garner trust with people involved in the sex industry, which will hopefully spread among them. If we

can identify even one victim

of human trafficking, it is worthwhile,” Det-Supt Mag-

uire said.

“I would ask them to get in contact with the garda confidential line or their local garda station or the Protective Services Bureau where you will be treated in confidence. Please come forward and please trust us.”

Det-Supt Maguire said the welfare and well-being of sex workers were among his unit’s main priorities.

Since laws enacted in 2017, it has been illegal to buy sex in Ireland, but the legislation also means that those involved in prostitution are no longer criminalised by the law, they are protected by it.

Det-Supt Maguire, who also leads the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit at the Protective Services Bureau, said both his roles were closely aligned.

“We want the traffickers to know that we will be coming after them and that they will not be able to act with impunity,” he said.

“As for the buyers of sex, we would ask them to consider what they are doing is a criminal offence and could likely lead to unwanted interaction with police, as what happened to 77 people last month across the country, and also the likelihood of potential court hearings.

“I would also ask them to consider that the person they are paying for sexual activity could in different circumstances be their mother, sister or someone close to them that has ended up working in this industry.

“These sex workers are human beings and not commodities.”

Det-Supt Maguire said his unit was currently involved in a number of “highly complex ongoing” investigations into human trafficking gangs.

He also paid tribute to “the very diligent” investigation

by officers in Co Westmeath that led to two Nigerian women becoming the first people in the State to be convicted of human trafficking since legislation was enacted in 2008.