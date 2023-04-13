Apartment owners can’t sell to councils or housing bodies because of ‘ridiculous’ clause

Rory Roberts had agreed to sell to iCare until he got a legal letter telling him he could not. Photo: Patrick Browne

The Government’s scheme to prevent evictions by giving local authorities first refusal when landlords sell has hit a significant legal stumbling block that is understood to affect a potentially large number of apartments .

Owners are being prevented from renting or selling their properties to councils and housing bodies due to a clause in their leases that states they cannot do so.

The issue centres on developments built during the Celtic Tiger era, comprising hundreds of apartments, blocked under so-called restrictive covenants from use as social housing or by approved housing bodies.

Housing campaigners have said the clauses are ridiculous and “anti-social-housing”.

However, a Dublin-based conveyancing solicitor who regularly deals with the disposal of residential properties said such clauses “are quite common and are about protecting the value of privately owned properties”.

“I can see how they are considered unfair in the middle of the housing crisis, but since legislation was introduced requiring 20pc of residential developments to be for social and affordable housing, it’s a balancing act,” she said.

iCare Housing, the approved housing body that helps those in mortgage arrears, had recently agreed to buy four apartments in a complex on Parkgate Street, Dublin 8. However, the deals fell through.

A legal letter sent to the owners of 159 apartments in Parkgate Place on behalf of the owners’ management firm said they could not be sold or let to a health board, local authority, housing authority or government agency.

It also said any proposed buyer would have to provide written confirmation to Parkgate Place Management CLG that it is not a health board, housing authority or council.

It is understood the terms of lease were introduced by the original developer who built the complex in the late 1990s, not the owners’ management company.

Astondale Construction Limited, which developed about 1,500 apartments across Dublin, including Parkgate Place, was dissolved in 2010.

The Parkgate apartment owners who are trying to sell are seeking to hold an emergency general meeting with a view to removing the clause.

Rory Roberts, who bought his one-bedroom apartment in Parkgate Place in 2006, had agreed last year to sell to iCare.

“I never saw this part of the lease that mentioned about who the property could be sold to until I got a solicitor’s letter telling me I couldn’t sell my property to a government agency or housing authority,” Mr Roberts said.

“There are homeless people camping outside in front of the apartment complex and there are 12,000 people homeless at the moment, so I think it just shows what a dysfunctional housing system we have.

“Essentially, you’re not allowed to sell your house or rent your house to people of a certain socio-economic background.”

Fire-safety defects were identified in some apartments in Parkgate Place, including Mr Roberts’. Some small works need to be carried out in order to rectify them.

While properties with defects such as these can legally be sold, it makes it more difficult.

“You can’t really sell them to first-time buyers or people with mortgages as the banks won’t lend to them if they know there are defects. So that means the only people you can really sell to are funds or investors,” Mr Roberts said.

He and his wife want to move to the south-east and had agreed to but a home, but as the deal for the apartment never went through, they were unable to buy the house they wanted.

Another owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I have a vested interest in selling, but if it came to a choice of a fund or a housing authority, then I’d have no hesitation in taking the opportunity to give people a chance to either start or rebuild their lives.”

Mortgage campaigner David Hall, who is director of iCare, described the situation as “utter nonsense”.

“Once again it’s the same people being disadvantaged,” he said. “Here we have owners and landlords looking to sell potential social housing at market value being told they can’t. We’re looking into whether it is possible to legally challenge such clauses.”

The Irish Independent contacted the owners’ management company for comment.