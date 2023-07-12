Aontú party representative ‘could have been killed’ in ‘sectarian’ arson attack on home

An Aontú representative has been targeted after a car was set alight in Newry on Wednesday morning in what police have confirmed is being treated as a “sectarian hate crime”.

The incident took place in the Damolly Village area in the early hours of the morning.

Aontu confirmed their party member Sharon Loughran was the individual targeted and said her house was also targeted with sectarian graffiti.

“I am still trying to process what happened. Just after 3am I awoke to the smell and sound of an inferno beside my house,” Ms Loughran said.

"I looked out the window to see my car parked in my driveway consumed by flames. The heat was so much that the facia, pipes, electrics, and widows to my house have all been damaged by melting. My house is significantly damaged. I don’t have electricity and can’t use the water.

“This was a horrendous action that very easily could have set my house on fire also. The arsonist that set this fire could have killed me. That this would happen to any one in 2023 is incredible.

"I cannot for the life of me understand why they are targeting me. I had no involvement in politics before joining Aontú. I am paediatric nurse in Daisy Hill Hospital. I love my job and I am delighted to work for both communities.

"The only reason I got involved in politics was to stop the closure of key services in Daisy Hill Hospital and Aontú are very active on hospital campaigns around the country”.

“I also can't understand why they would target Aontú. Aontú is only 4 years old. We have no history or baggage from the past at all. Indeed we have many Catholic and Protestant members.

"My house was also daubed with sectarian UDA graffiti during the local elections. But this is a radical escalation of that intimidation.

“I am calling on the PSNI to provide the necessary protection that people like me can go about our lives without living in fear. I am also calling on community leaders in Newry to bring about what influence to stop this shocking violence on the 12th of July. I want to continue to work for my community. I have a human right to do so in peace”.In a statement PSNI Inspector Browne said: “We received a report that a car had been set alight at the victim’s property in the early hours of this morning. The suspect is described as approximately 5’10, of slim build, was wearing a light coloured top and light coloured bottoms.

"The exterior of the house also sustained extensive smoke damage. We are treating this as a sectarian hate crime.

“This has obviously been very distressing for the victim and our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or who may have captured CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 305 12/07/23.”