‘Any tears I have are tears of joy’, says Charlie Bird ahead of his Climb with Charlie trek on Croagh Patrick

Charlie Bird has vowed to light five symbolic candles when he reaches the summit of Croagh Patrick on Saturday as part of his Climb With Charlie fundraising drive.

Appearing in a video link from Westport, Co Mayo on The Late Late Show this evening, the retired RTÉ news correspondent said he hopes his climb – which has raised over €1m to date for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta - “will turn into a national day of celebration.”

Mr Bird used his new cloned voice technology to thank everyone who has supported him and will be joining him on Croagh Patrick, as well as the many more climbs taking part across Ireland and the world on Saturday.

“What has happened over the past three months has blown me away,” he told host Ryan Tubridy whom he “blamed” for the mountain trek concept when he was asked what he most wished to do during his appearance on The Late Late show last Christmas and “off the top of my head” announced he wanted to climb Croagh Patrick.

“I want to say a big thank you to everyone,” he said.

He said he will light the first of five candles to honour “my new pal” cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan who has become a close friend. Eleven of her family members have joined Charlie in Westport to make the climb.

He dedicated the second candle to everyone who is living with a terminal illness, the third to “everyone who is in a dark place and who have their own mountains to climb every day,” the fourth is dedicated to everyone who has taken part in the “great battle against the pandemic” and finally the fifth candle for “the people of Ukraine who are going through a living Hell at the moment.”

“And lastly, while I’m still able, I’m going to continue to extend the hand of friendship to everyone. I’m being uplifted by what is happening right now with Climb With Charlie and any tears I have are tears of joy,” he said before giving a rousing cheer.

Meanwhile, country singer Daniel O’Donnell, who is taking part in the climb, said he will dedicate an as yet undisclosed song by Bruce Springsteen that he will sing to Charlie when he reaches the summit as well as the hymn “Hail Glorious St Patrick.”

He said he was privileged to take part in the climb, alongside Charlie, his wife Claire, their dog Tiger and the couple’s children and grandchildren.

“I’ve never, ever been involved in anything that has united the country quite like this,” he said.

“It’s just amazing what Charlie has achieved since he was on your show in December,” he told Ryan.

“It’s just unbelievable and we are so, so looking forward to tomorrow to join with him as he climbs Croagh Patrick in this mammoth task,” he said.

“The privilege is beyond what I can say.”

