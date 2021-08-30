An Irish citizen stranded in Kabul has said he and his family will “run for it” at the first opportunity he sees to flee Afghanistan.

Omid Ahmadi says he will take “any opportunity to get my kids out of this chaos” after a failed evacuation attempt organised by the Irish Government.

Mr Hamadi said there was a place for him and his family on a flight organised by Irish officials but he simply had no way of breaching the “chaos” that is the entrance to Kabul Airport with two young daughters. He now says he has no idea how he will flee Taliban rule and return to Ireland.

“I went to the Pakistani Embassy there and asked if I can get a transit visa so we can go there but I am not sure that is going to happen. Basically, any opportunity I see, I will run for it,” Omid told Newstalk Breakfast.

He said that there were over 10,000 people congregating outside the airport in desperation trying to flee, and due to this, he could not make his evacuation flight.

Omid said no Irish officials have made contact with him since the failed attempt to evacuate his family and that he is not willing to “risk my life again” by attempting to flee via the airport.

He says his life is not in immediate danger but that some of his family are due to their work with previous governments.

“Simply, everybody is at risk at this stage, nobody knows what is going to happen tomorrow. I don’t see international flights being activated anytime soon,” he said.

The Taliban have made assurances to the international community in recent days that foreigners and Afghans with relevant documentation will be allowed to leave Afghanistan unhindered after the August 31 withdrawal deadline for US troops and citizens.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he’s not sure if “any country trusts the Taliban” but said the international community will hold them to account on this commitment.

He asked Irish people stuck in Afghanistan to “await guidance from a consular team”. There are 60 Irish citizens still awaiting evacuation while there are at least 15 Afghans with Irish residency looking to return to Ireland.

“The UN Security Council is trying to agree a resolution...that will include that commitment from the Taliban. If the Taliban does not honour those commitments, there will be very significant consequences for them, I suspect, in terms of relationships in the outside world.

“There’s not going to be any formal recognition of the Taliban as the Government of Afghanistan anytime soon, but they need aid and financial support, access to financial markets. Otherwise, the country they have just taken control of will just implode and collapse and we would see widespread famine and many other consequences,” Minister Coveney said on Morning Ireland.

Minister Coveney said there will be significant international pressure put on the Taliban to form an inclusive Government but said this is “far from a given”. He also pointed out that half of Afghanistan’s population of 38m rely on humanitarian assistance and that the flow of aid to predominantly UN-backed NGOs must resume as that supply is currently cut off.