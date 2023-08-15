‘Any extraordinary stories?’ - What we can learn from long list of questions to secure Late Late audience tickets

Birthdays, heroes, hobbies and funny anecdotes are all requested on form to appear on chat show

Patrick Kielty, pictured with his wife Cat Deeley, said he feels honoured to follow in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Ryan Tubridy by hosting 'The Late Late Show'. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

What are your ­passions/hobbies? Do you have any funny/interesting/extraordinary stories? Who is your Irish hero?

All the questions that could be used on a blind date to fill those deafening silences.

In fact, they are some of the questions the public will be asked when applying to be an audience member of RTÉ’s Late Late Show for the coming autumn season.

The flagship chat show is set to make its return in September, with the new host, Co Down presenter and comedian Patrick Kielty, making his debut.

Since former host Ryan Tubridy announced he was leaving the show, there has been plenty of speculation around what direction the show will take with Kielty in the hot seat.

The new season of the chat show will have 30 episodes a season, compared to the 36 episodes Tubridy hosted during his final year as host.

It has been reported that the show could take a leaf out of Graham Norton’s book, focusing more on lighter, more entertaining topics.

A big feature of the BBC programme is the famous “red chair”, where audience members tell Norton and his sofa of celebrities their weird and wonderful stories. Well, if they get the chance to before the chair is flipped.

Patrick Kielty in Profile

It seems RTÉ is looking to involve the audience more in the show going forward too. “Patrick Kielty will be joined by a host of special guests each Friday night in front of a live studio audience,” the RTÉ website reads, “and we are thrilled to offer YOU the opportunity to come in and be part of the iconic Late Late Show experience.”

The audience application form begins with the first few standard questions it wants the answers to, such as name, address and how many tickets are being requested.

It asks for “your social media username/profile”. It doesn’t have that little red asterisk beside it though, so that’s optional. (Phew?)

Then comes the “tell us about yourself”, giving the sense that you are instead embarking on a job application. No stated word count here (or anywhere on the form) and it isn’t possible to leave this question box blank. All that practice writing cover letters will come in handy here.

Two questions in particular, though, suggest that the audience will be a big part of the show, and not just for the annual Toy Show. “Do you have any funny/interesting/extraordinary stories?” is the first question.

RTÉ could just want to know its audience is filled with interesting people. However, the next question could shed some light on why they want those stories. It asks: “If needed, would you be happy to contribute on air?”. This is another red asterisk question. Choose carefully.

It is of course possible to say no to this. But, if saying yes and providing a story that the nation could potentially find funny/interesting/extraordinary, be prepared, as the scouts say.

There are indications from the form that those at RTÉ want to know what the talk of the local towns are, who people in Ireland look up to and generally who the Late Late Show audience would like to see.

“What are people talking about where you live?”, “Who are your dream Late Late Show guests?” and “Who is your Irish hero?” are all on the list.

RTÉ also wants to know what you do in your spare time; “What are your passions/hobbies?”

Finally, “Is there a special event that you would like to celebrate at The Late Late Show?”. Engagement, roundy birthday or job promotion? There isn’t a dropdown menu, so if you’re celebrating, The Late Late Show wants to know.

In total, there are 31 questions to get through before hitting submit and waiting to see if those tickets have been secured.

Kielty – who last May signed a three-year deal to host the show – will make his debut on Friday, September 15, at 9.35pm.

He will become only the fourth host of the long-running show, after Tubridy, Pat Kenny and Gay Byrne.

He has revealed that he will be paid €250,000 for each series, earning €750,000 over the course of the deal, with any additional episodes paid on a pro-rata basis.

Announcing that he had agreed a deal to host the show earlier this year, he said: “To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

“I’m also genuinely humbled to ­become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television.”