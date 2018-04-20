Antoinette Cunningham becomes first female full time official with a garda representative group

The current president of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has now been appointed its deputy general secretary.

She will step down shortly as president to take up the full time position at the association's headquarters in Phibsboro, Dublin, after being selected following a competition and interviews.

From Knocklong, Co Limerick, Ms Cunningham joined the Garda 26 years ago and has worked as a training sergeant at the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary, for the past decade.