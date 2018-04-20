Antoinette Cunningham becomes first female full time official with a garda representative group
Antoinette Cunningham has become the first female full-time official of a Garda representative group.
The current president of the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors has now been appointed its deputy general secretary.
She will step down shortly as president to take up the full time position at the association's headquarters in Phibsboro, Dublin, after being selected following a competition and interviews.
From Knocklong, Co Limerick, Ms Cunningham joined the Garda 26 years ago and has worked as a training sergeant at the Garda College in Templemore, Co Tipperary, for the past decade.
She holds a master's degree in adult training and learning.
She will now be seconded from the Garda force to carry out her new job.
As president, she led her members to the brink of unprecedented strike action over pay and conditions in late 2016 before the issues were sorted out at talks.
An interim president will be appointed to fill the gap until a successor is appointed at the AGSI annual conference next March.
