Anti-abortion graffiti daubed at Longford GP surgery

A MEDICAL centre on the outskirts of Longford town was daubed with anti-abortion graffiti overnight.

The graffiti was daubed on the front entrance to a Longford town GP's clinic.

Anti-abortion activists are believed to have been behind the incident at Longford Medical Centre and the offices of a long-serving general practitioner.

The offices at Leader House, just off the main Dublin Road, remained open for business this morning.

Gardai are understood to be investigating the incident.

Online Editors