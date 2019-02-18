Anti-abortion graffiti daubed at Longford GP surgery
A MEDICAL centre on the outskirts of Longford town was daubed with anti-abortion graffiti overnight.
The graffiti was daubed on the front entrance to a Longford town GP's clinic.
Anti-abortion activists are believed to have been behind the incident at Longford Medical Centre and the offices of a long-serving general practitioner.
The offices at Leader House, just off the main Dublin Road, remained open for business this morning.
Gardai are understood to be investigating the incident.
Online Editors