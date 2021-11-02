Anti-social passengers must be banned from trains by police unit, union warns

ANYONE engaging in anti-social behaviour must be denied access to rail services by a new dedicated police unit, a union has warned.

Siptu, which represents 4,500 public transport workers, also said it “will not be found wanting” if industrial action is needed over “escalating” anti social behaviour on public transport.

In a letter to transport and justice ministers today, it notes that the National Bus and Railworkers Union plans to ballot for industrial action over the issue this week.

Siptu transport sector organiser John Murphy said the union had highlighted the problem for over 20 years. He said no adequate or lasting solutions were put in place at government level.

Mr Murphy said the best method to address it is by holding urgent talks “in the first instance”.

“Siptu over many years has held the view that a uniform standardised response is needed across all modes of public transport, and this can only occur through the direct involvement of both the departments of justice and transport,” he said.

He said a dedicated transport policy service needs to be established to provide protection and give confidence to passengers and workers.

In a separate message to its members at Irish Rail this week, the union said a dedicated transport garda unit to tackle anti-social behaviour is only part of the solution.

It said this “must be backed up by enforcement in that anybody acting in anti-social behaviour must be denied access to all Irish Rail services”.

The message from assistant industrial organiser Paul Cullen said unmanned stations are becoming a magnet for anti-social behaviour.

“There is now credible evidence on consultation with our members they will take whatever action that is necessary to address this situation,” he said.

“Siptu has sought a meeting with the Minister for Justice to have such anti-social behaviour in Iarnród Eireann addressed as the Railway Safety Council had strongly recommended the establishment of a dedicated garda unit to police rail transport as far back as 2018. Our members are not prepared to wait any longer.”

Iarnród Éireann said in a statement that it has been working extensively with workers, unions, an Garda Síochána and its private security staff to put measures in place to address anti-social behaviour.

It said it significantly increased its security presence, with resources up 50pc in the last four years.

The company said among the measures introduced are garda patrols on the Dart, Heuston commuter and Cork routes.

It said it has set up a security monitoring centre with live CCTV that is staffed while services are in operation and a Dart text alert line.

The statement said specific issues such as the use of trains to move drugs during lockdowns have been tackled in many ways including the use of undercover gardaí.

“The measures in place and those planned are yielding and will continue to yield results,” it said.

However, it said anti-social behaviour is an issue that will require continuing action as it will across society.

“Disrupting, through industrial action, the overwhelming majority of customers, who are law-abiding and rely on our services daily, will not achieve this,” it said.