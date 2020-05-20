An Post unveils €2m in supports for SMEs

An Post has unveiled €2m in supports for SMEs designed to help them kick-start their businesses and boost their online presence during the Covid-19 crisis.

It has introduced discounted prices for An Post parcel services, with at least 25pc off.

It has also launched a €1m marketing fund that is offering €1,000 worth of direct mail services to small firms to fuel local advertising or wider marketing campaigns.

An Post said its initiative also includes a dedicated ecommerce hub that provides information for SMEs to start trading online.

Garrett Bridgeman, the managing director of An Post Mails and Parcels, said the initiative is phase one of a wider support programme for SMEs.

“There’s lots to be learned from the global ecommerce players in getting the digital impact, service quality and customer focus in place from the start,” he said.

Richard Bruton, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, welcomed the support from An Post for SMEs in what he said was an “exceptionally difficult time”.

“As we all adjust to the new normal, the new advice hub will provide expertise and advice to all SMEs as they plan for their return to business,” he said.

An Post is also offering SMEs bulk-buy discounts for booklets and boxes of stamps if they register for an An Post Advantage Card.

