Another tragic weekend on Irish roads: Two men in their 20s killed in separate collisions in Cork & Dublin

It is another weekend of tragedy on Irish roads as two men in their 20s have lost their lives in separate collisions on Saturday night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to two separate fatal collisions, one in Cork and another in Dublin.

A man in his mid-20s died when the car he was driving collided with a 4x4 on the N71 at Smorane near Skibbereen at 10:20pm on Saturday night.

The man was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later. He was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will be arranged. The driver of the 4x4, a man in his 40s, was also removed from the scene by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injures are not thought to be life threatening.

The scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local traffic diversions are in place. The Coroner has been notified.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station 023-8821570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Dublin are also appealing for witnesses following a collision in the north of the county, in which a motorcyclist in his early 20s died.

The fatal collision between a car and motorcycle occurred at approximately 9:30pm on Saturrday night on the R126 Hearse Road at the junction with Cobbe’s Lane near Donabate.

Emergency services rushed to the site and the casualty was treated at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

He was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a post-mortem will be arranged.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road at the crash site has since fully reopened to traffic.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera (including dash cam) footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.