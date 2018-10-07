'Another horrific case of cruelty' - Young foal 'left to die' in stable

An animal charity has called for more action and accountability after a young foal was left to die in a stable.

The 11-month-old foal was found in Limerick City in a small stable, the ground of which was covered in the animal’s waste, with no food or water.

The horse was found in "severe distress" Photo: Limerick Animal Welfare

Marie O’Connor from the Limerick Animal Welfare group said the horse is still in “bad shape” and would not have survived the night if they hadn’t found her.

“We regularly go out and help horses. It wouldn’t have survived any more hours even. It was down and they struggled to get it up,” she said.

Limerick Animal Welfare said the incident was "another horrific case of cruelty and neglect".

“We contacted our vet immediately as we could see she was also suffering from hypothermia. On arrival, the vet administered adrenalin injections and pain meds. She was moved to a dry area and covered. Hot water bottles were used to increase her body temperature. We had to wait to give her little frozen, exhausted body, time to recover enough before trying to get her into the horsebox," the animal charity said in a statement.

The foal was transported to an equine clinic where she was treated for an infection, as well as hypothermia.

“This 11-month-old mare was not microchipped,” Limerick Animal Welfare said.

“None of the abandoned and abused ponies are ever microchipped. We must continue to petition the Department of Agriculture to enforce the EU Directive that all equines must be identified with microchip.

“At present there is no accountability and the neglect and abuse of horses continues daily. This winter will be very difficult for neglected horses as there will be a shortage of fodder and the fields are in a terrible condition already due to the long summer drought.”

The regularity of the problem of horse neglect means that the sanctuary is full to capacity. They have appealed to the public that “if anybody is in a position to foster a horse, or small pony or foal, please contact the Sanctuary at 063 91110 or 087 6371044 or by email.”

