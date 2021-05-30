Good weather for a dip at the Fortyfoot in Sandycove. Picture: Stephen Collins

Another glorious day is in store across the country as high temperatures and more sunny spells are forecast.

It will continue to stay warm and dry for the next few days, however, conditions are set to turn unsettled from mid-week onwards.

Today, any lingering mist or fog patches will lift early this morning to give a mostly dry day with good sunny spells.

A few scattered showers may develop through the afternoon.

Met Éireann has forecast highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, with this being a little cooler along coasts.

Tonight will again be clear and dry with lowest temperatures of six to 10 degrees.

"Tomorrow, Monday will be dry with hazy sunshine for much of the country,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

"A little cloudier in western coastal counties with some drizzle possible near coasts.

"Warm with highest temperatures generally of 18 to 20 degrees, a little cooler in the south and along coasts.

"Winds will be light southerly, occasionally moderate with sea breezes developing in the afternoon.”

Tuesday is set to be the hottest day of the week in many areas with temperatures up to 21 or 22 degrees forecast inland.

However, it will be cloudier in the west with showers through the afternoon.

Unsettled conditions will begin to creep in on Wednesday, however the warm weather is set to stay with highest temperatures in Ulster and Connacht.

"Uncertainty increases from the midweek period when the progress of a depression northwards over the country looks set to bring rain,” the national forecaster said.

"Current indications suggest outbreaks of rain will push in over the southern half of the country in the morning, spreading to all areas through the afternoon with a clearance moving into the south by the evening.

"Highest temperatures of 19 to 20 degrees in Ulster and Connacht, 15 and 17 degrees elsewhere.

“The outlook for Thursday and beyond is for unsettled conditions with showers at times.”