Misneach is President Higgins's new puppy in training. Photo: President of Ireland Twitter account

President Michael D Higgins has given us another glimpse into the life of the newest addition to the Aras an Uachtaráin family, Misneach.

The five-month-old Bernese Mountain dog captured the nation’s hearts when it was confirmed this week that he is President Higgins's new puppy in training.

Three new pictures of Mr Higgins, his new puppy and Bród were shared on the President of Ireland Twitter account today.

Taking a stroll in their backgarden, the Phoenix Park, Bród looks delighted to have a new buddy again after Síoda sadly passed away last September.

President Higgins taking his dogs BrÃ³d and Misneach for a stroll. pic.twitter.com/kJdHD7NWLV — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 6, 2021

President Higgins also looks delighted to have two big dogs yet again- as he smiles and waves to the camera.

‘Misneach’ is a very fitting name for the small pup after the past year, as it means courage.

It was no surprise to many that the president adopted a new furry friend- as he is known for having multiple Bernese Mountain Dogs.

Síoda isn’t the first Berenese that the president has lost- in 2018, his beloved Shadow passed away.

Mr Higgins’s dogs are a huge part of his life and are often seen wagging their tales at important events.

The presidential dogs have met some very high-profile people including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Online Editors