Another eight workers test positive for Covid-19 at Kildare meat plant

The O’Brien Fine Foods plant in Timahoe Co KIldare where cases of Covid-19 were confirmed. Photo by Steve Humphreys. 7th August 2020

ANOTHER eight workers have tested positive for Covid-19 at a meat factory in Kildare.

There was an outbreak at the plant earlier this month.

A spokesperson for O’Brien Fine Foods in Timahoe said it carried out further testing of all employees following an initial three cases.

Read More

This resulted in 86 positive cases.

“In line with public health guidance and as signalled last Tuesday 11 August, we have undertaken testing among employees on day seven of the Covid-19 incubation period,” said the spokesperson.

Of 177 tests conducted on day seven of the Covid-19 incubation period, eight workers had a positive result and 169 tested negative.

Operations were suspended at the plant on August 5, when there were 80 confirmed cases.

“As with previous cases, the level of asymptomatic infectivity appears to be very high,” said the company in a statement.

“Those who have tested positive have been advised to isolate as per the official guidance and full risk assessment and contract tracing procedures are underway. “All close contacts of those affected are being notified, advised to self-isolate and to contact their GP.”

It said it is in daily contact with the HSE and in consultation with it in planning the roll out of a regular and comprehensive surveillance testing programme.

“We firmly believe that to reduce risk and to best manage and control the spread of this virus, rigorous and regular testing procedures are required,” said the statement.

“We will be testing all employees routinely and continue to work with and be guided by the HSE in this regard.”

The company plans to begin a phased reopening from next Monday.

Read More

Online Editors