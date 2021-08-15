Another damp and cloudy week is in store for much of the country this week, according to Met Eireann.

While we won’t see a repeat of the heavy rain that battered the country last week, conditions are not showing any signs of improving until at least next week, according to Met Eireann forecaster Emer Flood.

"The only somewhat good news is the rain doesn’t look too heavy,” she told Independent.ie.

The second last week of the summer holidays before children return to school at the end of the month will be mostly cloudy, damp and dull, she said.

After a generally dry night tonight with just a few isolated showers, Monday will start off dry and bright but cloud will move in from the Atlantic bringing patchy rain and drizzle to the north and northwest by afternoon.

It will stay mostly dry elsewhere with some sunny spells in the south and southwest but overcast elsewhere and temperatures on the cool side, with daytime highs of just 15C to 18C.

But by Monday night cloud and mist and scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move southward from the north, although the southeast will stay largely dry, she said.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similar with patchy rain and drizzle mostly in the north and northwest although the southeast and east may get some afternoon sunny spells on both days as temperatures improve slightly to between 15C and 20C but cooler and fresher in the north and west.

Thursday will remain cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle in most areas and hill and coastal fog as well although sunshine could break through the clouds later in the day.

But rain will return again by Friday with showery outbreaks of rain that will sweep nationwide from the northeast, although temperatures will be mild and humid with daytime highs of between 17C and 21C.

Current indications are that it will be another rainy weekend with temperatures on the cool side of between 15C and 18C although it could nudge up to between 19C and 21C during sunny spells.

The unsettled conditions are being fed by a number of weak fronts skirting Ireland despite a large area of high pressure over the Atlantic.

However high pressure could break through by the start of next week but there is no sign of an Indian Summer on the cards for the foreseeable future, she added.