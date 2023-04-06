Another Covid variant is spreading rapidly – what do we know and should we worry?

Vaccines can provide good protection from the new XBB.1.5 variant. Stock image

The Covid-19 variant XBB.1.5 appears to be the latest to have taken hold here. It has been found in a majority of patients testing positive for the virus who have developed severe acute respiratory infection.

What do we need to know about this variant, which was first found here in January?

​

Q: What are its origins?

A: XBB.1.5 is another descendent of the Omicron variant. It has grown out of the offshoot XBB, which arrived here last year.

It has been described as “the most genetically rich and most transmissible”.

XBB.1.5 has a mutation known as F486P which allows it to spread more easily.

It is better at evading immunity to infection.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it has a large growth advantage over other sub-variants so far.

It is circulating in many countries, and recent reports found it was particularly common in the US.

​

Q: Is it more likely to cause serious illness?

A: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) said that XBB.1.5 is not reported to be associated with increased severity.

We already know there is a high level of protection from severe disease among the population due to vaccination and previous infection.

Nevertheless, the over-65s and people who have weak- ened immune systems due to underlying conditions remain the most vulnerable.

They should stay at home and limit contact with others until 48 hours after their symptoms have resolved

The HPSC said that over last year and this year, heart disease was the most frequent pre-existing condition among those who got Covid-19 and presented to the hospital.

​

​Q: How good are Covid-19 vaccines against this variant?

A: Early data from last November gathered by the US Centres for Disease Control found the bivalent booster jabs, which are used here, offered reduced risk of being hospitalised. While it is not known if they are as effective against this sub-variant, they are sure to offer good protection.

​

Q: Should I ask for a PCR test if I have symptoms?

A: Since last week, PCR testing centres have been closed around the country. ​

The HSE said most people do not need a test, and advised people to stay at home if they have symptoms.

Those who are at high risk from Covid-19 are advised to contact their GP urgently if they have symptoms or a positive antigen test.

A GP can prescribe antiviral treatment to prevent deterioration on the basis of a positive antigen test. If a GP is worried that an at-risk patient has more serious symptoms, they will be referred to hospital for a PCR test.

For most people, if they have symptoms of Covid-19 or other viral respiratory-tract infections, they should stay at home and limit contact with others until 48 hours after their symptoms have resolved. ​

​

Vaccines can provide good protection from the new XBB.1.5 variant. Stock image

Q: What is the current Covid-19 picture?

A: There were 367 patients with Covid-19 in hospital yesterday, compared with 316 two weeks ago. Of these, 12 were in intensive care.

Most were in hospital for another medical condition and not Covid-19.

The positivity rate over the past seven days was 11.6pc, which is down, but this must be taken in the context of community testing centres being closed.

Ireland is experiencing another wave, but it is very far from being as severe as previous surges.

However, Covid-19 continues to cause illness, related deaths and disruption.