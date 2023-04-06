Another Covid booster shot will be needed for autumn and winter, says watchdog

A very high vaccine uptake rate could have a large impact on reducing hospitalisations, European health watchdog the ECDC said. File photo: Arthur Carron

Ireland and other EU countries should start planning now for the rollout of another Covid-19 booster vaccine for those most at risk over the autumn and winter, the European disease watchdog has urged.

A spring rollout of booster for the over-80s should also be considered.

In order to reduce the impact of Covid-19 and related ­hospitalisation and mortality rates, countries should plan for a continued roll-out of the vaccines this year, the European Centre for Disease ­Control (ECDC) has said.

It noted that the uptake of booster shots in Ireland remains high compared to other countries.

A majority of the over-80s here have taken a third booster with uptake at 57.2pc, the rate stands at 37.8pc among over-65s.

But with each booster shot offer countries are finding it more and more difficult to encourage people to avail of the jabs.

It said efforts should focus on protecting older adults and other vulnerable groups, such as those with underlying health conditions and the immunocompromised, regardless of age.

According to ECDC surveillance data, with every new wave of Covid-19 infection, people in older age groups are more likely to be hospitalised.

Data suggests persistent transmission of the virus in the EU and, therefore, a continuous risk of severe disease for vulnerable groups.

Ireland was hit by a so-called “tripledemic” of Covid, flu and RSV last winter, leading to a wave of illness and escalated pressure on hospitals.

Although no clear seasonal pattern of virus circulation has emerged for Covid so far, data show that the disease’s impact has been much higher during the autumn-winter period, corresponding with the traditional flu season.

Mathematical models indicate that if there is a very high vaccine uptake this autumn, targeting people aged 60 and older, up to 32pc of Covid-19-­related hospitalisations across the EU could be prevented.

A very high vaccine uptake, combining an autumn 2023 vaccination programme for people aged 60-plus with a spring vaccination campaign for people aged 80 years, could have a big impact on reducing hospitalisations.

It could prevent up to 44pc of Covid-19-related hospitalisations, the ECDC said.

The organisation added: “In conducting the mathematical modelling, ECDC experts took into consideration the knowledge gathered on a number of factors including waning vaccine effectiveness, age groups targeted by the most recent autumn and winter 2022 and 2023 vaccine booster campaign as well as the 2022 epidemiological situation.”

It said ultimately, national decisions on the strategies best suited to the local epidemiological context should be undertaken by countries, taking into account their specific context, especially considering the likely uptake in a given age group to maximise impact.

“Considerable uncertainties on future epidemiological developments remain and this may influence future decisions,” the ECDC said.

It said that for successful campaigns, public health authorities may consider developing targeted communication activities focused on reaching high-priority groups through trusted channels and messengers.