Another bin collection company increases its prices for households

ANOTHER bin collection company has put up its prices.

Greyhound Recycling is increasing its prices by 48pc from July 1.

It is adding €2.99 a month to the monthly charge for households.

The monthly change will go from €16.50 to €24.47, a rise of 48pc in less than 18 months.

The last rise for Greyhound Recycling customers was in March last year.

Greyhound has around 100,000 customers in the greater Dublin area. It told customers that it is imposing the price increases as a result of rising costs facing its operation.

Attempts to contact the company for a comment were unsuccessful.

In an email sent to customers this week, the company blamed “factors beyond our control”, and said that its costs to collect and process waste continue to rise.

It comes two months after one of the largest waste collection companies in the State, Panda Recycling, said is introduced a special charge for households for putting food and garden waste into their compost bins.

The move by Panda Recycling was been described as a blow to efforts to encourage households to recycle.

From May it started charging €3.80 for each compost bin lift.

The new charge comes less than a year after it increased the general waste bin-lift charges by more than 12pc and also hiked its service charges.

Since September the charge for each lift of a general waste bin has up by €1.13 to €10.25, a rise of 12.4pc.

The half-yearly service charge rose by €4.86 to €62.50. That means the annual service charge is now €125, a rise of 8.4pc.

There is a charge of 80c for each lift of the recycling bins, plus 0.045c per kg.

The September rises mean household having its bin collected every fortnight are now paying €50 more per year for their waste-collection service.

When telling customers about the increases last September it said the cost of lifting compost bins was unaffected, but the company has now changed tack.

Financial adviser Frank Conway, who chaired the Government’s since disbanded Price Monitoring Group for bin charges, said he was surprised at the move by Panda Recycling to introduce a specific charge for each compost bin lifted.

Asked about the new compost bin charge, Panda said it is offering several cost saving measures, including one free month of service for signing up to a direct debit.

Panda maintains that many of its customers, and those of other bin collection companies, already effectively pay for compost bin lifts as they pay a fee that bundles the cost of lifting all the three different bins into one charge.