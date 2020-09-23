Another 15 pubs and restaurants found to be in potential breach of regulations by gardaí as ‘vast majority’ comply

Another 15 pubs and restaurants have been found to be in a potential breach of regulations, totalling 232 since Operation Navigation began in July.

Deputy Commissioner Policing and Security John Twomey said that there continues to be a “very high level of compliance among licensed premises”.

From September 14 to September 20, 15 potential breach incidents were found by patrolling gardaí across the country and files will now be prepared for the DPP.

“However, some licensed premises are risking the health of their employees, customers and local communities.”

He said that personal responsibility must be taken by everyone.

"We are at a critical point in tackling the spread of Covid-19 and everyone must take personal responsibility to avoid situations that are a risk to themselves, their family and their friends.”

Since Operation Navigation began on July 3, officers have patrolled thousands of licensed premises to check they complied with regulations and public health guidelines.

An Garda Síochána also re-enacted Operation Fanacht when the Dublin lockdown was put in place last week.

527 checkpoints were conducted in the Dublin Metropolitan Region and surrounding counties since the lockdown kicked in last Saturday.

