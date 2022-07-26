‘Another 12 months of memories missed’ – Stephen Teap pays tribute to his late wife Irene on fifth anniversary of her death

CervicalCheck campaigner Stephen Teap has paid a heartbreaking tribute to his late wife Irene on the fifth anniversary of her death.

Ms Teap died at the age of 35 in 2017 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

She shared two sons with her husband, Noah and Oscar.

Taking to Twitter today, Mr Teap wrote: "Another year gone, another 12 months of memories and milestones missed.

"It's difficult to get my head around that today is Irene's 5th anniversary since she passed, some days it feels like a lifetime ago and other days it feels like she only left us yesterday.

"Irene is missed as much today as she was the first time she left us, she is always in our thoughts and memories daily. Anyways, thank you as always to our friends who are here for us and for your kind messages today.”

Mr Teap, who is from Cork, has launched a High Court legal action against two laboratories and the HSE after the death of his wife.

He is suing over the alleged misreporting of two of his wife’s smear slides and his young sons have also lodged claims for nervous shock arising out of the death of their mother.

In an article written by Mr Teap for the Irish Independent in 2019, he said his families lives “changed forever” after his wife was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

He said the cost of cancer still affected his family two years after her death, and the financial impact that terminal illnesses cause is “never ending.”

"Our dreams were crushed, our future was rewritten,” he wrote.

"Now that I'm a single parent the costs of cancer continue as myself and my boys continue moving forward into our new life that has been thrust on us.

“It's two-and-a-half years since Irene passed and the fight for us still continues. The price of cancer we're still paying for everyday, whether it's the price of grief associated by losing Irene or the ongoing financial impact we struggle with and try to adjust to everyday.”