Annual journalism awards will honour papers' campaigns

THE crucial role that newspapers play in campaigning for positive social change will feature in this year’s NewsBrands Ireland annual journalism awards.

In an age of fake news, the new Campaign of the Year category is among the 26 disciplines that will be honoured for excellence in journalism at the third annual awards ceremony at Dublin’s Mansion House on November 15.

“The Journalism Awards’ new Campaign of the Year category will showcase how Irish newspapers, through their reporting and campaigns, contribute positively to civic life and the public good,” said Vincent Crowley, chairman of NewsBrands Ireland. “Public interest journalism campaigns hold the powerful accountable, increase transparency and strengthen democracy, as well as providing an important platform for communities to rally around causes. Good luck to all of this year’s entrants.”

Dermot Griffin, CEO Premier Lotteries Ireland, Ann Marie Lenihan, CEO NewsBrands Ireland, Jerry Kennelly, chairman of the awards judging panel, Jenny Fisher, Head of Corporate affairs National Lottery, Vincent Crowley, chairman NewsBrands Ireland

The awards, sponsored by the National Lottery, span all categories of news, including reportage, analysis, opinion and investigative journalism as well as politics, sport, features and digital journalism. Dermot Griffin, chief executive of the National Lottery, said it was honoured to support the awards.

“They celebrate the very best in Irish journalism. We are lucky in Ireland to have journalists who perform a vital public service through ground-breaking reporting, shining a light on matters of public interest,” he said. “Integrity and responsibility are core values to the National Lottery, and therefore supporting the NewsBrands Awards is an appropriate fit as they also recognise the importance of these values to the benefit of society.”

Entrepreneur Jerry Kennelly has been named as the chair of the independent judging panel which will select the 26 overall winners as well as the Journalist of the Year.

