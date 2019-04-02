Annie Murphy 'shocked' at child sex abuse claims against Bishop Casey

The former lover of Bishop Eamonn Casey, who bore a son to the cleric, said she is "shocked and saddened" at accusations of child sexual abuse against him.

Annie Murphy unleashed a scandal within the Catholic Church in 1992, when she named the then-Bishop of Galway as the father of her son, Peter.

Ms Murphy, now in her late 60s, told the Irish Independent she had been informed of the latest scandal to hit the late bishop.

It is understood Peter, now in his 40s, had first read about the latest allegations and informed his mother.

"I'm shocked and saddened," said Ms Murphy, who lives in California.

"They [the abuse survivors] have to be heard.

"I don't think I can say anything else, as I think it would be unfair [to the survivors]," she added.

Four separate people have alleged Bishop Casey abused them as children.

A woman who accepted a redress settlement has passed away.

Another woman reportedly received a six-figure sum and signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Two other women, who live in London, have also reportedly contacted the Church regarding allegations of abuse during the 1960s when Bishop Casey was based there.

Ms Murphy yesterday recalled sparking a scandal, striking into the heart of the Catholic Church, when she stayed true to her promise of ensuring Bishop Casey recognised he had fathered a child to her. The family are upset by the latest scandal but Ms Murphy made it clear this issue was about giving the survivors a voice.

In 2017, she told the Irish Independent: "It was contentious. He (Casey) had to acknowledge Peter and it ended up a dreadful fight.

"It was unfortunate. But I did say to him you must acknowledge your son.

"When I left him it was many years ago and I was about 25.

"And I told him, 'If you don't acknowledge him, I will fight. That is the only reason I will go at you. I won't stop'.

"I knew what I would do. I know myself I am not petty," she said.

She had told Bishop Casey then that "I'm not going to fight with you but if somebody... it's human nature... if you have a child and they're going to go at them and I said 'No, you can't do that'. I have to do it. I have to do this".

Ms Murphy had no idea of any of the latest allegations about Bishop Casey until they were published, and she was left shocked.

Eamonn Casey died in March 2017, at 89 years of age.

