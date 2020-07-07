| 14.1°C Dublin

Ireland's Missing Annie McCarrick disappearance: Crack US investigation team receive 'promising new lead' that could help solve 27 year case

Catherine Fegan

A CRACK team from the US investigating the mystery disappearance of American tourist Annie McCarrick has received a “promising new” lead that could help solve the case.

Michael Griffith, a New York-based lawyer who was hired by Ms McCarrick’s family in the 90’s to help with the missing persons investigation, was contacted following an article that appeared in Monday’s Irish Independent. The article revealed that Mr Griffith and ex-FBI agent Kenneth Strange are planning to travel to Ireland later this year to try and find out what happened to the 26-year-old.

“I received an email from a person who had read the article,” said Mr Griffith.

