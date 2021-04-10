‘Anne never showed anything but kindness to her family’ – tributes are paid at funeral of Kanturk tragedy survivor 

There was one solitary picture on the mantlepiece in the room where Anne O’Sullivan’s remains lay in quiet repose.

As a small number of mourners called to pay their respects before her funeral, the framed photo of her eldest son Mark, smiling on his graduation day, stood guarding over her simple wicker coffin.

Mother and son, lives taken too soon, forever remembered together.

Six months ago, Ms O’Sullivan (61) faced unimaginable grief when she lost her entire family overnight.

In the midst of battling cancer and the trauma of being the sole survivor of a murder-suicide, she managed to find the strength to attend the joint funeral of her husband Tadg (59) and her younger son Diarmuid (23) and the separate funeral of her older son, 26-year-old Mark.

On Friday, at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk, Co Cork, chief celebrant Canon Toby Pruitt said the former nurse had shown resilience in the face of enormous tragedy and loss.

“Anne lost her battle against her illness,” he said,

“She died, as we might say, before her time.

“As was characteristic of her, she accepted her fate with dignity and courage but lost out in the end.

“I know that we are conscious of the fact that Anne’s untimely passing was not the only tragedy in her life.

“We here in our community are well aware of the recent painful and tragic loss that Anne suffered – a tragedy that affected us all.”

He said while they were there to mourn, they also wanted to say thanks.

“We want to remember and to pray.

“We want to gather around Anne for a last final farewell in the place that nourished her faith and fostered her hope.

“We don’t live in an ideal world, that’s the problem.

“Illness can come and challenge us and defeat us.

“Tragedy, and serious tragedy, can come and haunt us and change our lives irreparably.

“Darkness came into Anne’s life when she lost her family in very sad and tragic circumstances, and when she lost her battle with the illness she had fought so courageously.”

During the mass, her cousin Louise Sherlock said she will be remembered for showing “nothing but kindness” to her family, paying tribute to her as a “gentle, caring, compassionate” woman.

Ms O’Sullivan was at the family home on the morning of October 26 when Tadg and Diarmuid shot Mark in his bedroom in a row over her will leaving him the 115-acre farm.

After Mark’s shooting, Tadg and Diarmuid went to a field some 600 metres away from the Assolas farmhouse and took their own lives.

Two .22 calibre rifles were found by their sides.

Tadg and Diarmuid deliberately did not target Anne and they left a detailed personal note, discovered beside Diarmuid’s body, which was marked for her attention.

Anne had to run to a neighbour’s house to desperately raise the alarm after realising Mark had been shot.

The gates to the farm were locked and Ms O’Sullivan scrambled over a ditch to exit the property.

Documentation in respect of the dispute was found near the bodies of Tadg and Diarmuid – and legal letters were found by gardaí at the property itself.

Ms O’Sullivan had only returned to the Assolas farmhouse some 36 hours before the tragedy, having travelled to a medical appointment in Dublin with her eldest son.

The mother of two, who worked for years as a nurse at Mount Alvernia Hospital outside Mallow, attended both the Requiem Mass of Tadg and Diarmuid and later the Requiem Mass of Mark.

Mark, a trainee solicitor, was hailed as “the greatest son a mother could have”.

His Requiem Mass heard that “the bond between them (Anne and Mark) was unbreakable”.

“Mark had such a big heart and so much love to give… I can’t imagine how much effort and love he put into being Anne’s son,” his best friend, Sharmilla said.

Diarmuid and Tadg were buried together in Castlemagner while a separate funeral was held for Mark in Kanturk. He was later buried in a plot belonging to his mother’s family.

Dr Michael Kennedy, coroner for North Cork, said “the files are currently being prepared for the inquests” into the farm deaths.

“A date will be set in the near future,” he added.