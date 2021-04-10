| -3.4°C Dublin

‘Anne never showed anything but kindness to her family’ – tributes are paid at funeral of Kanturk tragedy survivor 

The remains of Anne O'Sullivan are removed from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision
Anne O'Sullivan is consoled at the funeral of her son Mark in St Marys church Kanturk Co. Cork. Photo: David Conachy.
Mark O'Sullivan

The remains of Anne O&rsquo;Sullivan are removed from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

The remains of Anne O’Sullivan are removed from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Anne O&rsquo;Sullivan is consoled at the funeral of her son Mark in St Marys church Kanturk Co. Cork. Photo: David Conachy.

Anne O’Sullivan is consoled at the funeral of her son Mark in St Marys church Kanturk Co. Cork. Photo: David Conachy.

Mark O'Sullivan

Mark O'Sullivan

The remains of Anne O’Sullivan are removed from the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kanturk. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

Catherine Fegan

There was one solitary picture on the mantlepiece in the room where Anne O’Sullivan’s remains lay in quiet repose.

As a small number of mourners called to pay their respects before her funeral, the framed photo of her eldest son Mark, smiling on his graduation day, stood guarding over her simple wicker coffin.

