Anna Daly: “It’s so liberating to choose my own work gigs now”

Anna Daly (left) with Joan and Leo Johnston pictured at Circle K, Dundrum Road at the launch of a new charity fundraising initiative for Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Broadcaster Anna Daly at the launch of a new charity fundraising initiative for Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation in Circle K sites nationwide this Christmas (excluding Circle K Express)

TV presenter Anna Daly has revealed that she would love to do more work with RTÉ and would relish the chance to compete on its flagship show ‘Dancing with the Stars.’

The former Ireland AM anchor, who moved on from Virgin Media TV last August, has said that it’s been “liberating” to be able to choose her own work gigs now that she’s a freelancer.

Daly, who worked with the Ballymount station for over a decade, has become a regular face on RTÉ’s ‘Today’ show in recent months as she moves on into pastures new.

“I’m down in Cork filming that almost every week and they’re a lovely bunch, I love it. They’re a pleasure to deal with and so nice. It’s lovely to be doing stuff with RTÉ as that wouldn’t have been an option when I was with Virgin Media,” she told Independent.ie

“When I finished with Virgin Media, I said ‘Yes’ to everything that came in because I felt that was the right thing to do. And then it got very busy and that’s great and I have no complaints but I need to organise my diary a little better from January on.”

Ms Daly, who also runs her own clothing range ‘Little Bliss’ and has three little boys with husband Ben Ward, said that she enjoys being in control of her own busy schedule.

“I feel like I'm doing something now that I've wanted to do or years which is controlling my own diary and being able to say ‘Yes’ to things. That was a frustration of mine, that things would come in and I wouldn’t be able to do them because of various contracts,” she said.

“So I feel at this stage in my life, I can decide who I can chat to for an interview, what campaign I want to take part in, what TV show I go on and that’s very liberating. It sounds very simple but it’s not really that simple when you’ve been restricted.”

Read More

As well as doing some more work for RTÉ, she would jump at the chance to appear on its celebrity show ‘Dancing with the Stars’, which kicks off again in January.

“There's nothing not to love about it, right? But I'm not sure if I would have the time to do it as I’m running my own business. And you wouldn’t like to do it half-assed, you’d want to do it properly,” she said.

“If I had nothing else going on, yes I’d love to do it. It is something I know I would enjoy. Just if you can give over the time to do it, to do it properly would be great.”

She was speaking as she helped Circle K launch its new Christmas charity initiative to support the work of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation. From this Sunday, December 19 until December 24, €1 from every car wash at a Circle K will automatically be donated to the charity that funds and provides home nursing, and end-of-life care for children under six.

“I’m a long-time supporter of Jack and Jill and the work they do with children and families is incredible in supporting them through difficult circumstances,” said Anna.

Jack and Jill CEO Carmel Doyle said they are hoping to reach their target of €30,000 from the fundraiser, which equates to 1,667 hours of specialist home nursing care, or four hours for each of its 402 families.