The cowardly lion, flying monkeys and other iconic creatures from 'The Wizard of Oz' and other children's classics are among the menagerie of real and fairytale animals which will spring to life as part of the annual Wild Lights display returning to Dublin Zoo on Friday night.

Animal magic: Creatures of the night set to brighten up the zoo as Wild Lights display returns

More than 1,000 giant silk lanterns will light up the 28-hectare gardens throughout November and December before winding down on January 5.

Animals from 'Peter Pan', 'The Jungle Book' and 'Alice's Adventures in Wonderland' will feature in this year's theme - Stories, Myths and Legends - dedicated to animals featured in literature.

Irish myths and legends are also represented in the form of light portrayals of 'The Children of Lir' and the 'Salmon of Knowledge'.

Dublin Zoo director Leo Oosterweghel said: "We are delighted to announce the return of the award-winning Wild Lights event to Dublin Zoo for 2019 and we think visitors will be particularly enamoured with this year's theme, which focuses on animals in literature.

"We're so proud to be able to hold such a magnificent family event which highlights the importance of the conservation of animals."

The event runs from 5pm to 9pm from Thursday to Sunday in November and seven days a week, excluding Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day, in December.

Irish Independent