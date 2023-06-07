Animal charity ISPCA launches urgent appeal as centres overwhelmed by ‘post-pandemic cruelty cases’

Erica Cody, Andrea Hayes, PJ Gallagher and Rosanna Davison with ISPCA rescue dogs all supporting the launch of the campaign. Photo: Robbie Reynolds

The Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) has launched a fundraising appeal in response to a “sharp increase” in animal cruelty cases and demand on its services.

The ‘Stop the Pain’ appeal comes as the ISPCA has seen a “post-pandemic surge in cases”, which has placed a significant financial burden and demand for space on the charity.

During the first quarter of 2023, the ISPCA rescued almost 700 animals and has witnessed an 80pc rise in animals under its care, the charity said.

As a result, its four centres in Donegal, Longford, Mallow and Wicklow have reached maximum occupancy levels

The ISPCA said dogs, in particular, have been at the forefront of cases of abandonment or cruelty since the pandemic and with more animals expected to be rescued, the financial strain is expected to escalate further, the charity said.

The ISPCA said it is committed to helping “every animal in need”, and while it has not turned away any distressed or neglected animal needing rescue to-date, temporary facilities and private kennels are being used to meet demand.

The use of private facilities to house just dogs, has cost the charity an additional €500,000.

The ISPCA is now appealing to the public for support, in what it has described as a “time of crisis”.

“More innocent animals are being abandoned, abused or neglected than ever before”, the ISPCA said in a statement.

“We urgently need the public’s help to cope with an increase in demand for our services. Donations can be made through www.ispca.ie/donate or by contacting their offices directly on 043 332 5035.”

Dr Cyril Sullivan, CEO of the ISPCA, said: “This is a crisis. We urgently need your support and help. The ISPCA has witnessed an unprecedented number of animals rescued from cruel situations. Several factors have contributed to the surge in cruelty cases encountered by the ISPCA inspectorate since late 2022, continuing into 2023. Key among these factors is the significant slowdown in the response to rehoming healthy dogs.”

He added: “I am calling on the Irish public to support us in any way they can, we need assistance to securely house all these animals in need and ensure they receive the treatment they deserve. As a nation, it is our civic duty to protect and care for our animal kingdom. All donations, big or small, make a difference. It will take just a moment to donate but the impact for animals could last their lifetime. These donations will go to providing immediate temporary care for all dogs coming into our care, as well as facilitating the ISPCA to extend our own kennel capacity in our Animal Centres.”

Meanwhile, Vet and ISPCA Trustee Dr Pete Wedderburn said the impact of Covid-19 pandemic will stay with pets for some time into the future.

“The most significant impact is the large number of cruelty cases being encountered by the ISPCA at this time. There is now more than ever an urgent need for the public to get behind the ISPCA to provide a safe haven for those animals that need our care and a chance of a good life in a loving forever home,” he said.