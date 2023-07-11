Angry and emotional Ryan Tubridy bangs fist on desk and says ‘we’ll stay for as long as it takes’ as he addresses Oireachtas committee

Former Late Late Show host says he wants to ‘set the record straight’Tubridy details seven ‘untruths’ in lengthy opening statementDescribes controversy as his ‘darkest hour’Follow this story on Independent.ie for rolling updates from Oireachtas PAC committee

An angry Ryan Tubridy has said he will “set the record straight” on the seven “untruths” that have circulated about him and the payments made to him by RTÉ.

In his opening statement to the Dáíl Public Accounts Committee (PAC) this morning, the former Late Late Show host said he has “become the face of a national scandal; accused of being complicit, deceitful and dishonest.”

Mr Tubridy banged his fist on the table when he says that the hidden payments have caused “justifiable anger” amongst his RTÉ colleagues.

He said ‘we’ll stay for as long as it takes’ to PAC.

He said he has a “foot high” pile of cards and letters addressed to “Ryan Tubridy in Dublin”.

He thanked An Post for getting the post delivered to him.

Mr Tubridy said he wants to get back on air and do the “job I love”.

He described the controversy as his darkest hour professionally and personally.

"Full transparency and disclosure on RTÉ’s part would have avoided this,” he said.

“I am here to do one thing and one thing only: to set the record straight and to call out some untruths. There are 7 material untruths which I would like to address.”

He said the claim that he did not take a pay cut from RTÉ in 2020 is untrue, as is the “suggestion” that the current “debacle” prompted him to leave the Late Late Show.

Mr Tubridy added that claims he “was covertly or secretly ‘overpaid’ by RTÉ”, that he was “aware that RTÉ were trying to conceal payments” to him and that he had tried to conceal “a secret agreement with Renault” were all false.

He continued: "That I did not ask RTÉ about their under-declarations of my earnings when they released the 2017, 2018 and 2019 earnings on the one day, January 20th 2021.”

Mr Tubridy said he has "become the face of a national scandal; accused of being complicit, deceitful and dishonest."

"I think that [RTE] statement of June 22nd was very unhelpful in this regard. The full truth was concealed.

"I take full responsibility for not asking more questions back on January 20th , 2021 when the figures for 2017, 2018 and 2019 were released.

“I take responsibility for that. This has been my darkest hour both professionally and personally. I know the same is true for my agent and friend, Noel Kelly and his family," he added.

In his opening statement, Mr Tubridy said "given the events of the last 3 weeks, there is a lot that I wish and need to say".

"My aim is to help correct and clarify some very serious matters and I will be relying on my agent Noel Kelly to go through the figures and provide greater detail.

"I want everybody here today to understand that the figures and statements presented by RTÉ over the last few weeks in relation to my remuneration have created a fog of confusion over what I was paid and when I was paid, what I knew and when I knew.”

The RTÉ star and his agent have also contradicted claims by RTÉ’s former chief financial officer Breda O’Keefe.

The former CFO told an Oireachtas committee last week that Mr Kelly asked for the €75,000 to be underwritten by RTÉ “and this was refused”.

She said that as far as she was aware, this continued to be the case up until she left RTÉ in March 2020.

Mr Tubridy and Mr Kelly have refuted that claim, providing the Oireachtas Committees with a copy of an email from Ms O’Keefe to Mr Kelly on 20 February 2020.

In the email, Ms O’Keefe says: “We can provide you with a side letter to underwrite this fee for the duration of the contract.”

In his own opening statement today, Mr Kelly says RTÉ executives have tried to “blame” Dee Forbes for doing a “solo run” on the underwriting.

He added: “Clearly that is not correct. The decision was taken early by RTÉ and was known widely within the executive board of RTÉ.”

The public broadcaster has rejected the claim “that an incorrect version of events” was provided to the committee.

RTÉ said the email “formed part of the discussions and engagement between it and NK Management in relation to the proposed new TV and radio contract with Mr Tubridy/Tuttle Productions and did not comprise a binding legal or contractual commitment on its part.”

RTÉ said there was no agreement to underwrite the €75,000 payment “until the verbal commitment” was given by Dee Forbes.