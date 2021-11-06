‘Anger really doesn't get you anywhere – I’m sad,’ says father of Captain Dara Fitzpatrick

Capt Dara Fitzpatrick’s father has said his family won’t be taking further legal action, despite being “shocked” by the findings from the Rescue 116 report.

The report concluded that there were a number of “probable causes” that led to four crew members – Dara Fitzpatrick, Paul Ormsby, Mark Duffy and Ciarán Smith – tragically losing their lives when their helicopter crashed into Blackrock Island in March 2017.

Speaking on RTÉ radio today, John Fitzpatrick told Katie Hannon: “Anger really doesn’t get you anywhere, I’m sad.”

The report published by the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) said the "probable cause" of the crash was a combination of the helicopter's altitude; poor weather and the crew being unaware of a 282ft obstacle on the flight path towards a pre-programmed route they were using.

John Fitzpatrick said an “extraordinary sequence of events” led to the tragedy, but that some of the findings were “shocking”.

He said what upset him in particular is that it was flagged that Blackrock Island was not on the ground proximity warning system, but nothing was done to change this.

He said: “I’m quite shocked by some of the findings, in particular what really gets me is in 2013 that was flagged and nothing was done.

“There's no evidence that it was addressed, which I think is absolutely crazy, these crews that go out and their lives can be in danger, whatever can be done should be done to alleviate that, but in this case it wasn’t.

"That's the thing that would really annoy you, there was an extraordinary series of unfortunate events, that crew had been working for 18 hours then they were called out.

“And there’s also the question of was it really necessary for the man to be taken into hospital at all?“

Mr Fitzpatrick said his family won’t be taking further legal action. "It would prolong the whole thing,” he explained. “It’d be another court case and it could go on for a couple of years.”

Now that the report has been published, inquests into the deaths of the individual crew members can go ahead.

"That can finish and that will be finality to it,” he said. “That would mean an awful lot to all the families,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Saturday with Katie Hannon programme.

Mr Fitzpatrick said his daughter – who was a mother to Fionn – was a good pilot who did her job well, and after she died people “came from everywhere” to tell stories about the hundreds of lives she saved while with Rescue 116.