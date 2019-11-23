Anger over more direct provision
A group representing asylum seekers in Ireland is hitting out at plans by the Government to expand the direct provision programme.
It emerged yesterday the Department of Justice was seeking providers to operate centres in eight regions covering the 26 counties to house 5,500 asylum seekers.
It is likely the cost of the new centres will be €320m over the coming years.
But the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi) said it was shocked to learn of the plan.
"The Government has two groups currently reviewing the provision of material supports to asylum seekers.
"Such an announcement makes a mockery of the advisory group that was set up by the Government recently to review the system," a statement from the group said. Masi compared direct provision to apartheid segregation.
"Asylum seekers do not need more direct provision centres. We need the Irish Government to stop treating us differently," it said.
A statement from the Department of Justice said that last December it commenced a regional procurement process to identify an additional supply of premises to meet the department's increased demand for accommodation.
Another reason was to implement a common higher standard across all new and existing accommodation centres, including the provision of independent living allowing residents to cook for themselves and providing designated living space for families.
The current tendering process forms part of the department's concerted effort "to improve conditions" in centres.
