Anger over more direct provision

A group representing asylum seekers in Ireland is hitting out at plans by the Government to expand the direct provision programme.

It emerged yesterday the Department of Justice was seeking providers to operate centres in eight regions covering the 26 counties to house 5,500 asylum seekers.

It is likely the cost of the new centres will be €320m over the coming years.

But the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (Masi) said it was shocked to learn of the plan.

