Anger at closure of busy Dart station at rush hour as part of Euro 2020 trial run
Irish Rail has been criticised for closing one of Dublin's busiest Dart stations during rush hour today for the Ireland v Denmark soccer match.
Lansdowne Road Dart station will be closed from 5.30pm until 11pm. The match starts at 7.45pm.
The closure is part of a trial exercise ahead of four matches being hosted at the Aviva Stadium next summer as part of Euro 2020.
However, city councillor Mannix Flynn has criticised the move, saying: "This is rush hour on a Monday, it's madness to close one of the busiest stations in the country.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"Workers will be going to the station from work and completely confused.
"They're using people as guinea pigs to see will they walk to different stations in preparation for Euro 2020.
"The public are treated as if they should like it or lump it.
"There's no extra buses, nothing. It's literally just to see how many people will walk."
Irish Rail said the exercise will examine logistics, mobility, security and stadium access for next June's matches.
Irish Independent