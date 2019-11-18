Irish Rail has been criticised for closing one of Dublin's busiest Dart stations during rush hour today for the Ireland v Denmark soccer match.

Anger at closure of busy Dart station at rush hour as part of Euro 2020 trial run

Lansdowne Road Dart station will be closed from 5.30pm until 11pm. The match starts at 7.45pm.

The closure is part of a trial exercise ahead of four matches being hosted at the Aviva Stadium next summer as part of Euro 2020.

However, city councillor Mannix Flynn has criticised the move, saying: "This is rush hour on a Monday, it's madness to close one of the busiest stations in the country.

