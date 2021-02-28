Anger as mainstream special needs staff return to school before pupils

Autism campaigner Adam Harris has criticised Government for ceding to teachers' unions at the expense of children with special educational needs.

The CEO of Ireland's autism charity AsIAm said the Department of Education has not engaged with advocacy groups for five weeks, instead prioritising the four unions involved in the reopening of schools. Taoiseach Micheál Martin declined an invitation to meet with them on the issue.

Mr Harris, a brother of Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris, said: "It has turned its back on these children's needs at the last hurdle. Ultimately, powerful interest groups were listened to over and above vindicating the constitutional rights of children with additional needs in mainstream.

"Under pressure, it simply backed down."

He spoke out to highlight the "bizarre" agreement that means staff who provide educational supports to SEN kids in mainstream school will go back to work tomorrow while most of the pupils they assist will not return.

Due to union blockages, the 20,000 children who attend mainstream schools with the support of special needs assistants (SNAs) and special education teachers have been left out of the plan to prioritise the return of special education.

While those in special schools and special units returned to class earlier this month, those with the same disabilities in mainstream schools - with SNA support - were not included.

As junior classes and the Leaving Cert year go back tomorrow, those with special needs from third class in primary up to fifth year in secondary are being left out.

"Monday will be painful for the families who continue to see their children with additional needs struggle and suffer at home," said Mr Harris. "This is because Government has decided to refuse to stand up for the rights of children with additional needs in mainstream.

"They are politically responsible and have allowed Ireland to become an outlier on this issue."

Ireland is the only country in Europe that has not provided for the ongoing education of SEN children throughout the pandemic. Mr Harris said the Department of Education stopped engaging with disability advocates after the unions prevented the planned return of special education last month.

A department spokesman said a safe return to school is its priority. "The whole school community is working together to provide a positive return to in-school provision. The cautious phased return to school is to limit the mobility of the population," he added.

Sunday Independent