Anger as details of Covid care home outbreak revealed

The daughter of a man who died from Covid-19 in a Dundalk nursing home says she is horrified by new details that have emerged about the ­outbreak at the facility.

Newly released internal documents, seen by the Irish Independent, reveal that Dealgan House nursing home in Co Louth, where 22 people died at the height of the pandemic in April, had residents passing away "within hours of showing their first symptoms".

The situation got so bad the HSE considered calling on the Army and Red Cross.

Vivienne McNally, whose father Dominic died in the home on April 11, said there is "real anger" among families.

"I am part of a group of families who had loved ones die from Covid in Dealgan and that is how we are all feeling: angry and horrified. We had no idea of the scale of what was going on inside there at the time," she said.

"Had they said, 'Look we are in crisis, we need help', we might have been able to do something.

"To know all of this, to think about what it meant to our loved ones inside, we can't go there in our own heads.

"Now that the details are emerging, we want a full public inquiry because we won't be letting this go."

The records show on April 11, Easter Saturday, nursing home owner Fintan Farrelly emailed chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan saying the situation was urgent and that "in our nursing home people are dying and we are struggling terribly with staff absences".

He added: "In a number of cases, residents have passed away within hours of showing the first symptoms."

Two days later, in an email to the HSE, Mr Farrelly said the home needed to be turned into a hospital in a bid to save ailing residents.

On the same day - April 13 - a draft note of a teleconference call on the home's outbreak states that HSE staff, along with local doctors, consultants and hospital management, discussed "exploring the sourcing of support staff from the Red Cross and the Defence Forces but there are issues surrounding this".

Patricia Whelehan, a HSE manager for older persons, emailed the HSE's head of social care services, Mairead Lyons, and other managers that night, saying Dealgan House has "serious staffing issues… and is struggling to provide basic care".

The note from the telecall states the facility's staff of 104 had been reduced by almost 50pc. It was noted that the situation "remains critical with 71 residents completely dehydrated due to staff shortages".

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland hospital group took over the management of Dealgan House on April 17 to ensure safe staffing levels. The operation was transferred back to the private provider in late May.

In a statement, Dealgan House said the information in the records regarding dehydration was "incorrect".

"On the GP's round on Easter Monday evening ( April 13), he believed four of the 71 residents in the nursing home were in need of rehydration," a spokesperson said. When ambulance paramedics arrived to administer IV fluids, "the paramedics decided that IV fluids were appropriate for only one resident".

In relation to staffing levels on April 13, the spokesperson said: "The acting director of nursing, six other nurses, 36 care attendants, six cleaners, two maintenance people and all but one of our catering staff were available for work - more than 55 people at that time."

