WOMEN affected by the CervicalCheck scandal face delays of "at least" six months in accessing their test slides while an investigation is carried out, the Irish Independent has learned.

Anger as CervicalCheck scandal victims face delays of at least six months to access their test slides

It has emerged that a number of women who developed cancer after getting a wrong cervical smear test result may now refuse to take part in a major review of screening labs.

The move is prompted by revelations that their test slides will be off limits for "at least" six months while the probe is ongoing.

The women have also been told by the review team that it will not be able to say if the women were victims of negligence.

One of the women, who did not want to be identified, told the Irish Independent that the delays are just "dragging out the uncertainty" for people who have already had to endure a summer of fear.

"They appear to be changing the rules to suit themselves," she said.

"Some women who received the CervicalCheck audit of their test results, which involved a look back, have been told there was a 90pc chance they would never have got cancer if their slides were reviewed properly.

"Now this review will not say if there was negligence involved," she said.

The Government-commissioned external review, originally due in early summer, is being carried out by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

It involves an examination of all available slides of women who were screened and developed cervical cancer over the past decade with the aim of producing an overall report on the safety standards in laboratories in the US and Dublin used by CervicalCheck.

The first batch of forms asking to consent to the review have been sent to the homes of the 221 women, including the bereaved relatives of those who died.

However, the lack of access to their slides means that women who are taking legal cases, and are under time pressure due to their illness, will not be able to get their own experts to independently assess the cause of the misreading until early next year.

The admission that the review will not be able to inform them if negligence was involved in reading their slides is also outlined in the consent form.

It is understood that there is considerable upset among several of the women who were hoping for clarity and timely answers to why their test results were incorrect.

This group of women, and bereaved families, have already had to endure the trauma of being told that an internal audit by CervicalCheck found their smear test results were incorrect following revelations in the Vicky Phelan court case in April.

The consent form clearly states: "The individual report produced for each woman will not determine whether the failure to detect underlying abnormal cells when her screening sample was being examined was negligent in the legal sense."

It also states that the "expert panel estimates that it will take at least six months to review all the necessary information and to prepare an individual report for each woman whose case is reviewed".

It has also emerged that the scoping review by Dr Gabriel Scally, to be published next month, will also not contain any analysis of the quality of the screening of the labs in the US and Ireland used by CervicalCheck.

The consent form states that if a woman takes part in the review an expert panel, which includes Dr Henry Kitchener, professor emeritus of gynaecological oncology at the University of Manchester, will have access to her smear samples and clinical records.

They will be sent to a UK laboratory to be rechecked and then returned to the original laboratory used by CervicalCheck.

Each woman who takes part will be given a personal report.

But it says that where errors are identified in the review it may not be possible to conclusively say that they resulted in a poorer outcome.

The Department of Health said: "It is estimated that it will take up to six months to review all the necessary information, undertake the required analysis and produce individual written reports on each case reviewed."

It is open to around 1,800 women who could potentially ask for their slides to be reviewed.

