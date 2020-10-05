Anger as 300 people gather outside supermarket for 'car meet'

More than 300 people gathered at a supermarket car park at the weekend for a 'car meet' which took gardaí two hours to disperse.

Footage released by An Garda Síochána shows around 300 vehicles parked in the car park of Aldi supermarket in Cloncollig Industrial Estate in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

People could be seen congregating in the car park with little social distancing in place.

It took gardaí over two hours to disperse the gathering on Saturday night, where compliance with coronavirus guidelines "was not the order of the day".

Gardaí said they conducted a "proactive" checkpoint where a car was seized from an unaccompanied driver and a number of fixed-charge penalties were issued for a variety of offences, including speeding.

"Tullamore Garda carried out a checkpoint for over two hours last night to disperse this car meet.

"Covid compliance was not the order of the day," read a post on the Garda's Laois Offaly social media pages.

"A number of fixed charge penalties [were] issued for a variety of offences including speeding and a vehicle was seized. Approx 300-plus vehicles and people present," added the post.

Gardaí appealed for public co-operation with Covid-19 guidelines, calling the behaviour "short-sighted".

"Please refrain from this activity. It is short-sighted and you really are not helping us all," they said.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the information on the Facebook post was correct. "One car was seized from an unaccompanied driver at a proactive checkpoint by gardaí. There are no reports of any arrests," said the spokesperson.

Fine Gael councillor for Tullamore Neil Feighery told the Irish Independent what had taken place was "disgraceful behaviour from mainly young drivers, totally ignoring the health guidelines".

He said the young drivers had also "caused a public health issue for people in the area and businesses" during already "hard times, in a pandemic".

"I want to commend the gardaí for their efforts to break up this event. I believe young people need to be more responsible, especially as Tullamore has had its experience of escalating cases.

"Offaly was one of three counties in a recent lockdown in August and there was a Covid-19 outbreak in the town recently.

"So we could do without this careless and reckless behaviour from young people mainly.

"People have started to throw caution to the wind, there's a level of fatigue setting in which is dangerous."

