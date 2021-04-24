| 3.1°C Dublin

Angela Scanlon: Scaling back on my workload made me a better mother

Presenter talks about importance of ‘me time’

Julie Ann Trainor

Angela Scanlon says she’s a better mother after lessening her workload.

The Your Home Made Perfect presenter has had television success in both Ireland and the UK, but explains that family comes first. The 37-year-old married Irish businessman Roy Horgan (42) in 2014 and became a mother to Ruby (3) in 2018.

