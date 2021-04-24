Angela Scanlon: Scaling back on my workload made me a better mother

Angela Scanlon says she’s a better mother after lessening her workload.

The Your Home Made Perfect presenter has had television success in both Ireland and the UK, but explains that family comes first. The 37-year-old married Irish businessman Roy Horgan (42) in 2014 and became a mother to Ruby (3) in 2018.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, she said: “I feel that lessening my workload makes me a better mum completely. I would often beat myself up if I had to travel for work and it would play on my mind if I wasn’t around for bedtime. So when I am at home I try to be really present and in the moment when I’m with my daughter. It doesn’t always work but I try.”

She believes that fathers get ‘dad guilt’ as well, “but they’re just not asked about it”.

“I miss my daughter and husband when I go away. A lot of people work nine to five, and spend weekends with their family, whereas I might get periods where I’ll be away for a short spell, and then take a few days of uninterrupted family time. It’s all about balance, and I think compassion is required because a working mother – or working parent – is quite hard on themselves, and the attempt juggle it all is pretty real.”

The mother-of-one has been at her North London home since lockdown began and understands how fortunate she is to have avoided the stresses of home-schooling.

“Luckily, Ruby’s not at the age where she needed it. I have friends who lost their minds teaching their kids, and I don’t take that lightly.

“I feel in a really privileged position with one daughter, a husband who is really hands-on and the means to get help. My little girl is in nursery two days a week and she absolutely loves it, and then we have someone who looks after her if we were both working on the same day.”

The former Off the Rails regular from Ratoath, Co Meath, confides that she seeks comfort in expats like herself while living in the English capital.

She also reveals how she tackles everyday stresses and strains. “I remember chatting to [actress] Aisling Bea who is a friend of mine, and she talks about a traffic light system,’ she added.

“Ideally you should be a green all the time, which means you’re relatively relaxed. However, I was at red all the time and any little thing would tip me over the edge.

"Whereas now I like to live in green a bit more and I can take it when things ramp up. I have tools that I come back to, and I now have nourishment and rest as a priority in my life.”

Shedding some light on her own upbringing adds: “Maybe it was a generational thing, but I didn’t really see my mother take time [for herself] which is massively important.

"You have to set certain boundaries and love yourself enough to have those little moments of pause, and that bit of me-time. Whether it be two-hour baths or going for that walk.”

Reflecting on the past year, she says: “Things are mad at the moment. We’re missing family, I’m filming my [Thanks A Million] podcast series and I’ve got a toddler on the go who’s always knocking on the door.”

