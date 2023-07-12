Andrew O’Donnell funeral: second St Michael’s College student who died in Greece to be laid to rest today

The second of two funerals for two Irish friends who died in separate incidents in Ios, Greece, takes place today.

Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall's families arrived home from Greece on Thursday evening with their sons' bodies, and Max’s funeral took place on Monday.

Today, a funeral mass for Andrew takes place at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook in Dublin, where his friend’s funeral also took place.

Both young men had recently completed their Leaving Cert and had graduated from St Michael’s College in Dublin. They were among a group of friends who were celebrating finishing their exams on a holiday in Greece.

Andrew’s family paid tribute to the teen for his unfailing loyalty.

His death notice reads: “Andrew brought immense joy to the lives of his family, friends, and all who knew him. He possessed a vibrant spirit, a kind heart, and a sense of humour that brightened the darkest of days.

Friends Max Wall (left) and Andrew O’Donnell

"He was known for his passion for sports, his footballing talents, his charming demeanour, and his love for his two golden retrievers, Marnie & Maisie.

"He was unfailingly loyal to his friends and relatives, in Ireland and England, and touched the lives of so many during his short time with us, including those he shared experiences with at St Matthew’s National School, St. Michael’s College Secondary School, Old Belvedere RFC and Belmont FC.”

The two friends were holidaying with other classmates on Ios to celebrate completing their Leaving Certificate exams.

On the night of Andrew's death, he had made the decision to have an early night when he took a shortcut home alone, but suffered a fatal fall.

Within less than 24 hours, Max took ill at the port, he was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood that Max had previous health issues with his heart.

The two had recently graduated from St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge, south Dublin, having sat their Leaving Cert in June.

Speaking at a prayer service for both boys last week, school principal Tim Kelleher told those gathered that the O’Donnell and Wall families were embarking on the “saddest” journey home with their children.

“For me, the image of two coffins going on a ship or a ferry and just going out of port is so poignant. It must be the saddest journey that any parent should ever have to make,” he said.