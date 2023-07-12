Andrew O’Donnell: funeral of teen who died in Greece hears his sense of humour ‘brightened the darkest of days’

Family membefrs are consoled pictured this morning at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook for the funeral of Andrew O'Donnell, one of two post leaving cert students who died on the Greek island of Ios at the start of the month.. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The remains of Andrew O'Donnell are carried into church. Photo: Collins

The funeral of Andrew O’Donnell, one of two St Michael’s College students who died while on holiday in Greece, has heard he had a “kind heart” and had “a sense of humour that brightened the darkest of days”.

It was the second of two funerals for two Irish friends who died in separate incidents in Ios, Greece.

Andrew O'Donnell and Max Wall's families arrived home from Greece on Thursday evening with their sons' bodies, and Max’s funeral took place on Monday.

Today, a funeral mass for Andrew takes place at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Donnybrook in Dublin, where his friend’s funeral was also held.

Monsignor Ciarán O’Carroll told the congregation that Andrew’s untimely passing “has left all of us shocked and saddened”.

Hundreds of mourners packed the church, including students and staff from St Michaels.

Friends brought up symbols to represent his live, including sports jerseys and medals, a Kanye West record and a dog lead to symbolise his love for his two golden retrievers.

President Michael D Higgins was represented at the service by his aide de camp.

Fr Paddy Moran gave Andrew’s homily and expressed deep sympathy to his parents Bebhinn and Gavin and his younger brother Rory.

“If things had been different who knows where his life might have brought him? For some unfathomable reason that we will never understand, that promising future was cruelly taken from Andrew," Fr Moran said.

Family membefrs are consoled pictured this morning at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook for the funeral of Andrew O'Donnell, one of two post leaving cert students who died on the Greek island of Ios at the start of the month.. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

"A simple fall on a mountain top took his dreams, his hopes, his ambitions."

Both young men had recently completed their Leaving Cert and had graduated from St Michael’s College in Dublin. They were among a group of friends who were celebrating finishing their exams on a holiday in Greece.

In a death notice Andrew’s family said: “His death notice reads: “Andrew brought immense joy to the lives of his family, friends, and all who knew him. He possessed a vibrant spirit, a kind heart, and a sense of humour that brightened the darkest of days.

Friends Max Wall (left) and Andrew O’Donnell

"He was known for his passion for sports, his footballing talents, his charming demeanour, and his love for his two golden retrievers, Marnie & Maisie.

"He was unfailingly loyal to his friends and relatives, in Ireland and England, and touched the lives of so many during his short time with us, including those he shared experiences with at St Matthew’s National School, St. Michael’s College Secondary School, Old Belvedere RFC and Belmont FC.”

The two friends were holidaying with other classmates on Ios to celebrate completing their Leaving Certificate exams.

On the night of Andrew's death, he had made the decision to have an early night when he took a shortcut home alone, but suffered a fatal fall.

Within less than 24 hours, Max took ill at the port, he was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

It is understood that Max had previous health issues with his heart.

The two had recently graduated from St Michael’s College in Ballsbridge, south Dublin, having sat their Leaving Cert in June.

Speaking at a prayer service for both boys last week, school principal Tim Kelleher told those gathered that the O’Donnell and Wall families were embarking on the “saddest” journey home with their children.

“For me, the image of two coffins going on a ship or a ferry and just going out of port is so poignant. It must be the saddest journey that any parent should ever have to make,” he said.

More to follow...