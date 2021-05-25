Andrew McGinley shuts Facebook page after trolls target mentally ill wife Deirdre Morley over killings

ANDREW McGinley, whose three children were killed, has been forced to close a Facebook account due “horrific” comments directed at mentally ill wife Deirdre Morley.

The page, named ‘Conor’s Clips’, was being used to promote initiatives set up to remember Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3).

However, in recent days a string of posts have commented on the outcome of his wife’s trial. While she admitted killing the children at their family home, Morley was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

After the trial, Mr McGinley said he had been unaware of the rapid deterioration in his wife’s mental health and that she had not revealed the full extent of her illness.

He is using the media attention on the case to campaign for changes to the Mental Health Act and was using social media to promote the memory of his children.

However, explaining his decision to leave Facebook, the grieving father said: “I thought I was made of tougher stuff but Facebook is not a place I want to be anymore.”

While most of the posts have supportive, he has been targeted by trolls making comments

“about me and my family from people who have no knowledge of mental health, our family or anything relating to life with mental health”.

“They type with an air of confidence but when challenged by me they delete their posts. Whether they post for 'likes' from fellow trolls, I don't know but I think there are too many here that I don't find anywhere else.

“Therefore I'm choosing to go. You'll find us elsewhere and I hope you'll join us there. Thank you so much for your love and support.”

The page was born out of a promise he made to eldest son to set up a YouTube channel for comedy sketches. He also uses it to promote a charity set up in Darragh’s name and a colour competition to remember Carla.

Earlier this week on Independent.ie’s InFocus podcast, Mr McGinley pleaded people not to pass judgement on his wife.

He believes there were flaws in her treatment and is campaigning for reform of the Mental Health Act so that families can be properly informed of a loved one’s condition.

Mr McGinley has been widely praised for the way he has spoken after the high-profile trial.

Asked about the public reaction, he said: “I mean, 99.9% of what I've had personally come through to me has been positive.

“Everybody who reaches out through the Conor’s Clips social media has just been fantastic. But I have to say that I am aware of commentary largely directed in Dee’s direction.

“And it seems to be mainly on Facebook and just some horrific, appalling comments. “I understand people can have their own opinions, but I think the need to educate themselves and have a better understanding before they type. I do think that the likes of Facebook can do a whole lot more in ensuring that the forums that the host are a far safer and I suppose more rounded place.”

Last Thursday, Ms Morley, a former pediatric nurse, was found not guilty by reason of insanity of the murder of the children at their home in Newcastle, Co Dublin in January 2020.