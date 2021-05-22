Andrew McGinley: ‘I’ll talk about my children for ever to keep their memories alive’

‘Hello, how are you? Sorry, that’s a stupid question. I’m sorry. I don’t know what to say to you.” That’s how most conversations start with me now. I try to make a joke or say something like, ‘Sure, start with hello and we’ll take it from there’, but I know it’s awkward. I know you don’t know what to say. I wouldn’t know what to say to me either. “Hello” is a great start though.

The next step is easy: “Tell me about Conor, Darragh and Carla and your plans to keep their memories alive.” Aside from pausing for breath, I’ll talk for ever about the kids.

All you need to know about my three children can be found on our various social media platforms, called Conor’s Clips. Now, I need to tell you about the other projects that I have in mind for the kids.

In the days after Conor, Darragh and Carla died, I spent many hours thinking of the last time I spoke to each of them, the last time I kissed them, held them, and also the last promises I made that I hadn’t got round to fulfilling.

Conor had asked me that Christmas 2019 to help him set up a YouTube channel and I promised I would. He wasn’t sure what he wanted on it — after some discussion he thought that he could do comedy sketches which would include all of us. Dee, Darragh, Carla and myself were all willing participants.

Comedy sketches were the obvious call because Conor had a great sense of humour and was very creative. From his Lego builds to his homemade comics to his fledgling music career with the String Tigers, he was destined for a creative career. We could see his creativity in everything he did and the stories he made up will live long in my memory. A few experiences with him that January led me to realise that he was growing up rapidly. He was becoming attached to my hip which, I have to confess, brought me much happiness.

I still have the notebook where we jotted down some ideas. Conor’s Clips on Twitter and Instagram grew out of these ideas. You will see on there that the lads had a massive interest in the internet and how social media works.

I know that Conor would love to see his channel being watched by so many people. My good friend Liam Kelly from Par72 is working with me on Clips Clothing where we will have Conor’s Clips T-shirts, hoodies and jackets for sale. All profits will go to Darragh’s charity (which I will get to later).

Back in November 2019, Carla asked me to build a snowman after her first encounter with snow from the minimal flurries that fell then. We managed to scrape together enough for a pint-sized snowman and I remember her looking at me like, “Is that it?”

I promised her a larger one once there was enough snow and I remember her looking out the window all the time waiting for more snow to fall.

As it doesn’t snow every year, I hope to set up a colouring competition in her name, and this will be found on her website, www.snowmanforcarla.ie — any sponsor wishing to get involved with this would be most welcome.

I had promised Darragh that I would get involved with his team in Rathcoole Boys Football Club and I have. But Darragh was about more than that. He was involved in everything locally. From Rathcoole Boys to Commercials Hurling Club to St Mary’s GAA to the Scouts and even Rathcoole Athletics Club. I could go on. Darragh just loved being involved, so in his memory I am launching a charity in September called As Darragh Did, which will encourage people to get involved in their community clubs and societies — as Darragh did.

I met one of his friends one day walking through Rathcoole and he ask me if I missed Darragh. I said that I did and asked him if he missed Darragh too. He said that he did because Darragh was the one who organised them all at break time in school. I asked him to tell me all about that and he said that all the class would wait outside until Darragh would come out and decide what game they were all going to play and he would get everybody involved. They loved him for that.

I also met one of the school mums who told me her daughter arrived home one day with some Match Attax soccer cards. When the mum asked where she got them, she said that Darragh gave them to her. Seemingly, she was standing watching the boys play Match Attax when Darragh asked her if she wanted to join in. She explained that she didn’t have any cards and Darragh said not to worry and he gave her some of his and showed her how to play.

That was Darragh. Always getting involved and wanting others to join in — so his charity will seek to encourage participation. Clubs and societies can apply for funds through www.asdarraghdid.ie. Like all charities, we are open for once-off and recurring donations. Anyone wishing to donate can do so at www.asdarraghdid.ie.

I must thank the wonderful Niall Quinn, the Manchester City and Ireland football legend, who is providing a prize for anyone setting up a recurring payment between now and the start of September and has offered quarterly prizes going forward. I am profoundly grateful for his support.

We will also have an annual event called ‘Win A Gig’. You buy a ticket and this will enter you into a draw to win a concert for you and 200 of your nearest and dearest.

We have a venue in the Newcastle Community Centre. Louis Fitzgerald, who owns my local, Annie Mays in Newcastle, is supporting us with bedrooms in his hotel at Newlands Cross. Dualway Coaches based in Rathcoole have offered to bring everyone from the hotel to the venue and back. Sodexo, where I work, and Derry Clarke, who lives in Saggart, will be providing the food — so we only need to confirm a band. Dec Pierce from Block Rockin Beats on Today FM is helping me with this.

We will launch As Darragh Did officially in September, including full details of ‘Win a Gig’.

Finally, Conor and Darragh were prolific creators of comics, books and plays. Yes, many were created, but few were finished. I have a full box of their efforts from ‘Homemade Comics Inc’. What I hope to do is to spend my days writing books based on them. I’ve identified at least eight unique characters they created and I have developed a framework for a dozen books that I am now going to concentrate on completing. All the books will feature Conor, Darragh and Carla in supporting roles.

I owe everyone involved in helping with all of the above a huge debt. From my employers, Sodexo, for their support — in particular Julie Ennis, David Fox and Aidan Walker. They have all been magnificent and I probably wouldn’t be sitting upright without their support. I’ll add Stephen White and all my colleagues too.

I also want to thank the trustees of As Darragh Did: Sally Anne, Emma, Colm, Tom and my sister Michelle. My brothers Kieran and Darren who have been rocks for me and my parents. I want to say a special thanks to my friends and extended family, the Morley family and the lads I play football with, especially Conrad and Declan.

Every step of the way I’ve had love, help and support. Mark and Janice with Conor’s Clips, Maurice, Andy and Jim with the websites.

This is my life now. This is how I hope to keep the memory of the kids alive. I can’t do it without support and can only ask if you will help me. If Larry, Adam, Bono or the Edge are reading this, I’m still looking for a band, which is a key missing piece from ‘Win a Gig’. If you want to drop me a line, I’m happy to chat about it all on hello@asdarraghdid.ie.

So, how are you?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please contact Samaritans on freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie. Support is also offered by Aware (1800 80 48 48) and Pieta House (1800 247 247)