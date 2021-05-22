| 6.5°C Dublin

Andrew McGinley: ‘I’ll talk about my children for ever to keep their memories alive’

Last week, the doting dad saw his wife Deirdre found not guilty of the murder of their three children by reason of insanity. He describes how he is dealing with the loss of Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3)

Deirdre Morley and Andrew McGinley with their three children (from left) nine-year-old Conor, seven-year-old Darragh and three-year-old Carla Expand
Andrew McGinley

‘Hello, how are you? Sorry, that’s a stupid question. I’m sorry. I don’t know what to say to you.” That’s how most conversations start with me now. I try to make a joke or say something like, ‘Sure, start with hello and we’ll take it from there’, but I know it’s awkward. I know you don’t know what to say. I wouldn’t know what to say to me either. “Hello” is a great start though.

The next step is easy: “Tell me about Conor, Darragh and Carla and your plans to keep their memories alive.” Aside from pausing for breath, I’ll talk for ever about the kids.

