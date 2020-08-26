Anderson's 'clumsy' tweet on Troubles pension shows Sinn Féin still clings to past

One could think that a row involving Martina Anderson MLA and pensions for those injured in the Troubles is one remote from our experience in the Republic.

But with Sinn Féin effectively the only all-island party (with mild apology to the Greens), and one on the brink of power in this State, the outbreak of bitter controversy across the Border may constitute a cautionary tale.

Ms Anderson said a pensions pot in Northern Ireland for victims of the Troubles would mainly benefit "those who fought Britain's dirty war in Ireland".

She added on Twitter: "£800m mainly for those involved in collusion. £800m mainly for British troops like Paras who murdered people on Bloody Sunday and Ballymurphy.

"£800m mainly to discriminate and criminalise and exclude."

She later apologised for the "clumsy" remarks, after receiving a phone call from Michelle O'Neill who told her to delete the tweet and apologise.

Mary Lou McDonald, who aims to be the next Taoiseach, said the apology was "absolutely necessary". She also spoke directly to Ms Anderson.

It's of course not the first time Sinn Féin elected members have been forced to apologise. There was the unsavoury incident of Barry McElduff, an MP who triumphantly held up a loaf of Kingsmill bread on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre, when 10 Protestant workmen were shot dead.

And most recently, a Sinn Féin member has resigned from the party in Wexford after admitting using a false social media account to troll other politicians.

The party has denied it has a bullying problem, but the Anderson remarks suggest many of its members know how to hold a grudge - and the question is whether suppressed grudges might be settled once Sinn Féin has the power to do so, a power likely to be granted to them at the ballot box by those who think the party looks only to the future.

Pensions for Troubles victims were agreed in 2014 but then blocked for years by Sinn Féin who saw it as an unbalanced scheme.

It will pay annuities every year to victims for the rest of their lives, ranging from £2,000 (€2,234) to £10,000 (€11,166) where a claimant was injured in an incident between 1966 and 2010, when policing and justice was devolved to Stormont.

After years of obstruction, a scheme was drawn up last year by the London government while the Northern Executive and Assembly were mothballed.

But the regulations state "a relevant conviction" or "exceptional circumstances" could make a person's entitlement to payments inappropriate - for instance, where a paramilitary injured themselves with the premature explosion of their own bomb.

In a High Court ruling last week, Sinn Féin was ordered to stop blocking the implementation of the scheme. The party claims the criteria discriminate against former republican prisoners.

Ms Anderson is a former IRA prisoner. She served 13 years after being caught in a Glasgow flat by anti-terror police in 1995. Among the flatmates was Gilbert McNamee, the Brighton bomber, whose device killed five and nearly claimed the life of Margaret Thatcher at the Tory party conference in 1984.

It was a long war, of course - four years later, in 1988, a three-person IRA active service unit was wiped out by the SAS. It was there to scout out a target, but the trio were unarmed when gunned down.

A TD spoke publicly for the first time yesterday about the killing of one of them - her aunt, Máiread Farrell. Namesake TD Máiread Farrell, of Galway West, commented on Ms Anderson's controversial remarks: "My family was bereaved in the conflict, and so I fully understand the importance of us all dealing with legacy issues. That needs to be a conversation that includes everyone, I think that's very important.

"The conflict was a very difficult time for an awful lot of families and families like my own were bereaved. And that has obviously a long-lasting impact. That's why we all need to deal with legacy issues together."