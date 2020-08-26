| 12.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Anderson's 'clumsy' tweet on Troubles pension shows Sinn Féin still clings to past

MLA Martina Anderson has been forced to apologise for remarks about UK's £800m scheme, writes Senan Molony

Sinn Féin&rsquo;s Martina Anderson and the late Martin McGuinness in 2014. Photo: Getty Expand

Close

Sinn Féin&rsquo;s Martina Anderson and the late Martin McGuinness in 2014. Photo: Getty

Sinn Féin’s Martina Anderson and the late Martin McGuinness in 2014. Photo: Getty

AFP via Getty Images

Sinn Féin’s Martina Anderson and the late Martin McGuinness in 2014. Photo: Getty

Senan Molony

One could think that a row involving Martina Anderson MLA and pensions for those injured in the Troubles is one remote from our experience in the Republic.

But with Sinn Féin effectively the only all-island party (with mild apology to the Greens), and one on the brink of power in this State, the outbreak of bitter controversy across the Border may constitute a cautionary tale.

Ms Anderson said a pensions pot in Northern Ireland for victims of the Troubles would mainly benefit "those who fought Britain's dirty war in Ireland".

Privacy