An Post warns customers over TV licence scam

An Post has warned customers of an online scam urging customers provide payment details to renew their TV licence.

An Post has warned customers of an online scam urging customers provide payment details to renew their TV licence.

The email, which falsely appears to be from the An Post 'Customer Department', informs customers that their TV licence is about to run out.

A link is provided where the receiver is instructed to click in order to provide their payment details.

The email reads: "We hope you enjoy your TV licence. We would like to inform you that your annual subscription runs out in 6 days.

"We'd love to keep you as a customer, and there is still time to complete your subscription. Simply click on the link to renew your subscription.

"If you have any questions or feedback, contact our support service to learn more."

An Post said it does not request payment details via email, and has urged customers to delete the suspicious mails.

A spokesperson from An Post said: "An Post would not contact customers in this way and certainly would not seek this sort of information by email.

"We advise customers to ignore and delete such email's immediately."

Online Editors