An Post seeking 300 voluntary staff redundancies, may move HQ from historic GPO

Hundreds of employees look set to leave An Post under a new redundancy scheme available to over 1,000 staff members.

Around 1,200 staff, many of whom are based at the An Post headquarters at the GPO, will be eligible for the new “voluntary severance programme” under a new redesign process.

It is thought up to 300 could leave the company under the programme.

An Post will also be scouting for new locations to house the corporate centre and support services under a HQ location review.

The current GPO offices were last refurbished over 30 years ago when An Post was created out of the old Posts and Telegraphs in 1984.

“The voluntary leaver programme is the latest step in An Post’s plan to modernise every aspect of the business as An Post transitions from the old mails world to the new world of e-commerce and digital services,” said David McRedmond, CEO of An Post.

“We have made great strides in the frontline delivery service, relaunched our parcels business and reached agreement on the transformation of the post office network."

Mr Redmond said the location review was core to achieving this new vision for the network.

“It is 34 years since the last refurbishment and this time lapse far exceeds the accepted norm of 15-20 years for an office refurbishment

“The Board of An Post has agreed that I explore potential alternative locations in addition to the refurbishment option. We have made no decisions yet and will consult with staff, unions and Government.

“Initial estimates to refurbish the building are extremely high requiring a budget of tens of millions of euros and will take a long time to complete,” he added.

Online Editors