An Post makes history by delivering parcel via drone
An Post made history yesterday after delivering a parcel off the west coast of Ireland via drone.
At 3.30pm yesterday afternoon a parcel was flown from a pier in Mayo to Clare Island off the west coast.
The drone flew 5,561m and took 11 minutes and 20 seconds to get to the island.
In a proud tweet on An Post’s twitter page, the postal company said: “An Post has just carried out Ireland’s first ever autonomous parcel delivery from mainland to island to island using a drone.
"Just after 3.30pm on Thursday we delivered a parcel by drone from Roonagh Pier in Mayo to Clare Island."
It signed off on the tweet using the hashtag #DeliveringTheFuture.
Online Editors