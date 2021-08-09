An Post goes gold for Kellie Harrington as local letter box is painted in honour of Olympic success

An Post have joined in on Kellie Harrington mania as they have turned a post box just minutes from her family home gold in honour of her Olympic triumph.

The post box is located outside Summerhill Post Office in Dublin 1, near the Harrington family home in Portland Row and has been sprayed gold in her honour.

A message of congratulations has also been added to the box.

“Congratulations Kellie. Send celebration. Send triumph. Send love,” the message reads.

A spokesperson for An Post confirmed that the local post box has “gone gold for Kellie”.

“An Post has gone for Gold in honour of Olympic Gold medal winner Kellie Harrington and her home community at Portland Row, Dublin 1.

“The post box, just a short distance from the family home of Ireland’s boxing heroine, and outside the local Summerhill post office, has been transformed from Green into Gold in tribute. Bringing a little bit of Tokyo Gold to Dublin’s currently most famous streets”.

An Post’s official Twitter account shared a picture of the box, commenting, “Extending the celebrations from Portland Row to our Summerhill postbox. Sending love to Kellie in Tokyo.”

This follows on from a Skibbereen post box also going gold last week in honour of Olympic champion rowers Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy.

An Post shared an image of the boxes turned gold on Market Street in the East Cork town with the statement: “Ready to go in Skibbereen for the homecoming”.

The side of the postboxes was emblazoned with the message: “Congratulations Paul and Fintan”.