An Post bring forward Christmas last-delivery date for e-commerce companies due to unprecedented demand

An Post has brought forward their last post date for Christmas to December 14 for e-commerce retailers due to the huge amount of parcels being processed this Christmas.

The capacity of An Post to process parcels has come under massive duress this festive season due to the large uptick in online shopping.

An Post said the move was to ensure that parcels were delivered in time for Christmas and it could not guarantee that parcels from e-commerice retailers received into sorting centres after December 14 would be delivered before Christmas.

Garrett Bridgeman, the Managing Director of Mail and Parcels with An Post, said that An Post is processing 3m parcels per week, which is triple the demand of 2019.

Read More

Mr Bridgeman said on RTÉ News at One that one of An Post’s sorting centres was receiving the equivalent of two kilometres of tailbacks in goods arriving by truck every day.

Mr Bridgeman urged people that intend to order from large online retailers to do so before this weekend and to do so “as early as possible”.

This change in deadline dates does not apply to regular mail or parcels that are ordered from small or medium sized businesses.

An Post are advising customers to post all mail intended for the US by December 11, cards and parcels for Europe by December 17 and all mail for the UK by December 18.

An Post confirmed that continued demand is increasing already severe pressure on its services as the company expects deliveries to reach 3.5m weekly, compared to 2.5m weekly deliveries in November.

Read More

Online Editors