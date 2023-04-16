An Post CEO David McRedmond has revealed he has not been shortlisted as a candidate for the position of RTÉ Director General.

He said the ongoing speculation regarding the appointment is “damaging” to RTÉ, his own company and those involved.

He said in a statement from An Post this afternoon that he wished to “clarify my own position” after being one of the names linked with the role in the past few weeks.

“I was asked by several people to apply for the role. I was grateful for their support,” he said.

“I did an interview on March 13 with the Chairperson and two directors of RTÉ and was informed by the recruitment consultant the follow day that I was not being shortlisted.

“I accepted that decision.”

The former CEO of Virgin Media said that he is “no longer a candidate in any process for a role at RTÉ.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, I have no further interest in a role at RTÉ,” he said.

“I still careful deeply about RTÉ. It is vital that we support professional, indigenous journalism and public service broadcasting. I also have a personal grá for the organisation through my late father and late sister who both worked there.

“I wish RTÉ well in its appointment of a new DG. There seems to be excellent candidates and I hope they proceed swiftly.”

He added: “I will be making no further comment on this role. My focus is to complete, with my brilliant colleagues and board, the successful transformation of An Post.”

Station insiders believe that the current frontrunner for the €306,000 role is now Kevin Bakhurst, who had been managing director of RTÉ News and Current affairs for four years previously.

He interviewed for the DG role in 2016 but lost out to Dee Forbes, who will now step down from the seven-year-long role in July of this year.